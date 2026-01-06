Former Indian cricket team spinner Harbhajan Singh praised BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar for the decisions taken regarding the T20 World Cup 2026 squad. The BCCI selection panel stunned everyone with a number of controversial decisions including the call to exclude Shubman Gill. Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan was also rewarded for his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he was included alongside Sanju Samson. Harbhajan said that he felt a bit bad for Gill before adding that Agarkar should be given full marks for picking a good side for the competition.

"The team is really good. I had told that Ajit should be given 10/10 for the team. I felt a little bad for Shubman, but he will get more chances soon. All the players are match winners in their own right. Hope we can win back-to-back World Cups because we have that team," Harbhajan Singh told ANI.

The ex-India star also backed skipper Suryakumar Yadav to perform at the top level despite not enjoying a good run of form lately. He also weighed in on the performance on certain players and said that Abhishek Sharma, Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah can win matches on their own.

"Suryakumar has not made many runs, but when the WC comes, we will need big players to fire. He will shine bright in that big match. Abhishek (Sharma) can win you matches on your own. The form Hardik (Pandya) is in, he is a key player. We also have Arshdeep (Singh) and (Jasprit) Bumrah in pace."

Harbhajan Singh opined on the split coaching in India following their poor performances in Test cricket under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

India suffered two whitewashes at home in the last two years. The Asian Giants suffered a humiliating 0-3 loss to New Zealand in 2024, followed by a 0-2 thrashing at home by South Africa in 2025, under head coach Gautam Gambhir.

New Zealand's 3-0 whitewash also marked the end of India's great Test empire, which had been well guarded by leaders like MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma for over a decade.

The NZ whitewash cost a once well-settled India a place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 final, and the latest setback to the Proteas could also end up costing them a berth in the marquee one-off Test championship clash, depending on how further results go.

On the other hand, Gambhir led India to lift the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai, and the Men in Blue have performed well in the white-ball format.

Speaking to ANI, former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh emphasised the responsibilities that come with becoming the coach of the Indian cricket team. He added that in India, when the team does well, everyone stays quiet, and when the side performs poorly, everyone starts pointing out the coach.

(With ANI inputs)