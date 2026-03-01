A controversy has erupted after the name of World Cup-winning Indian cricketer appeared as "Under Adjudication" in the recently published final electoral roll, raising questions over her voter status and triggering widespread debate in Siliguri. The Election Commission released the final voter list on Saturday, following which the issue came to light. In the electoral roll, the name of Richa Ghosh Siliguri-born wicketkeeper-batter - regarded as one of the city's proud sporting icons - has reportedly been marked as "Under Adjudication," indicating that her voter eligibility remains under review.

The development has led to confusion and concern, with many questioning how the citizenship status of an international cricketer representing India could come under scrutiny. Notably, Richa, who recently brought laurels to the country on the global stage, grew up with her parents and elder sister in Ward No. 19 of Siliguri. Despite travelling frequently across India and abroad for cricketing commitments, she regularly returns home during breaks.

Adding to the controversy, her sister's name has also allegedly been marked under the same category in the voter list.

Reacting to the issue, Richa's father stated that the family had earlier received a notice for a hearing. As Richa was unavailable, the required documents were submitted to the authorities. He expressed surprise over the development and said he would take up the matter with the concerned officials to seek clarification.

Meanwhile, the Mayor Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri has criticised the role of election commission. He stated that the Election Commission is working in the interest of only one political party.

Inputs from Sanchita Baig