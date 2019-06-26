 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs Pakistan Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:26 June 2019 19:27 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs Pakistan from Edgbaston, Birmingham. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

NZ vs PAK Latest Score

44.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Neesham looks to push but misses.

44.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full on middle, flicked through mid-wicket for a boundary! NZ vs PAK: Match 33: Jimmy Neesham hits Mohammad Amir for a 4! New Zealand 184/5 (44.5 Ov). CRR: 4.10

44.4 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, played through point for one. NZ vs PAK: Match 33: FIFTY! Colin de Grandhomme completes 50 (63b, 4x4, 1x6). न्यूजीलैंड 180/5 (44.4 Ovs). CRR: 4.02

Okay. A few people are asking some questions. If the umpires had already reviewed, how could Pakistan review after the umpire's review? Hmm.... good question. So the rule is - you cannot review after looking at the replays. But the defense of Pakistan in this case is that during the umpire's review, Ultra Edge cannot be used. Hence, the reason.

44.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a run.

44.2 overs (1 Run) Played through mid-wicket by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

44.1 overs (1 Run) Full and around middle, pushed through mid on for a single.

43.6 overs (1 Run) Action replay of the previous delivery.

43.5 overs (1 Run) Eases this through mid off for one more.

43.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, driven through mid off for a single.

43.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT. Quote unquote Ian Smith - 'These days bizarre things happen in cricket. And this was very bizarre.' What had happened was - it was a full ball outside off. A yorker, to be precise. Neesham looked to drive but missed. Sarfaraz appealed but it was turned down. Now, he wanted the umpires to have it checked, so the two men in red shirts got together. They had a chat and then referred it upstairs. Replays show that the ball did not touch the bat and NOT OUT was flashed on the giant screen. Now, here came the drama. After seeing the decision, Sarfaraz wanted to review and the umpires consented. The third umpire checked the Ultra Edge and the spike came because of the bat hitting the ground. So Pakistan lose their review.

Bizarre. What looked like a bump ball or a missed yorker at best, has been reviewed for a caught behind. Not a team review but the umpire's review. The SOFT SIGNAL IS NOT OUT. Looks not out as well, with the ball hitting the bat and then hitting the ground immediately. The third umpire gives it not out but now, wants to check for the inside or outside edge. Very bizarre.

43.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Neesham drives this straight back down the ground but Afridi stops it in his followthrough to his left.

43.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around middle, pulled through mid-wicket for a single.

42.6 overs (1 Run) Looks to flick but misses. The ball goes off his thigh pads and the batsmen take a single. Leg bye signalled.

42.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! SMOKED! That was the line and length he was waiting for. Full and right in the slot, outside off, de Grandhomme lofts it over mid off. One bounce and into the fence. NZ vs PAK: Match 33: Colin de Grandhomme hits Mohammad Amir for a 4! New Zealand 171/5 (42.5 Ov). CRR: 3.99

42.4 overs (0 Run) A short ball now, de Grandhomme ducks under it.

42.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, angling away, played straight to point.

42.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to the off side for a single.

42.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

Mohammad Amir returns. 6-0-32-1 so far. Should be bowling the 43rd, 45th, 47th and the 49th.

41.6 overs (2 Runs) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. Two runs added to the total.

41.5 overs (1 Run) The leg cutter from Afridi, Jimmy looks to heave but the ball comes on very slowly, takes the inside edge and goes past square leg. A single taken.

41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bad bowling. This is on the pads, Neesham flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary. NZ vs PAK: Match 33: Jimmy Neesham hits Shaheen Afridi for a 4! New Zealand 163/5 (41.4 Ov). CRR: 3.91

41.3 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.

41.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is eased through the covers for a single.

41.1 overs (3 Runs) Full on middle, Neesham works it through mid-wicket. The fielder runs in to his left from mid on, slides, but then tumbles, hence he fumbles. Should have been just a couple, but an extra run is conceded.

40.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, de Grandhomme looks to defend but gets an inside edge back to the bowler.

40.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, driven through mid off for one.

40.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, driven straight to cover.

40.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, Jimmy pulls it away but finds short mid-wicket.

40.2 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a run.

40.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, steered behind point for a single.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Pakistan Pakistan Cricket Team Edgbaston, Birmingham Edgbaston, Birmingham World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 33
