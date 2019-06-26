19.6 overs (1 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and pushes it through covers for one. 4 from the over, 7-0-22-0 from Hafeez, so far.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Beauty! Drifting into the batsman and then it spins away after landing just around off. Neesham is caught pushing and missing inside the line. There is a slip waiting for any edge.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, a slider, Neesham defends it close to his front pad.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on off, Williamson wrists it down through mid on for one.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Neesham punches it off his back foot to long off for a run.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Driven through mid on by the batsman. They pick up a single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle, Neesham strides forward and pushes it out to covers.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Neesham drives it off his front foot to mid off.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Identical to the last delivery, this time Kane chases it and strokes it with the turn to sweeper cover for a run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Big spin there for Shadab. The line though is wide outside off. Easy leave for Williamson.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Too full in length on off, it's driven towards mid off for a quick single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Starts with a delivery on the pads, Neesham flicks but finds square leg.
Finally some rest for Shaheen Afridi. After bowling seven overs on the trot, he is taken off the attack. Shadab Khan to bowl. The leggie will get some turn from the surface by the look of things.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Knocks a full ball down through mid on for a run.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) In the air... in the air... FALLS SAFE! Neesham loses his patience here. Tries to take on Hafeez. Goes for a big swing across the line but it takes the top edge. Just clears mid on and they take a couple. Jimmy needs to be careful.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Neesham has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on middle, Neesham draws forward and defends it to covers.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full and floated again, Williamson this time bunts it down through mid on for a run.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and on the fuller side around off, driven back to the bowler.
16.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short and outside off, Williamson eases himself on the back foot and punches it through covers for a run. Only two from the over, going has been really tough for the Kiwis.
16.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and off, Williamson once again remains on the back foot and just opens the face of his bat to push it towards point.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery angling away from the right-hander, Williamson sticks back to cover his stumps and lets it through.
16.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball outside off, Neesham taps it down towards cover-point. Williamson calls him through for a quick single. The fielder has a shy at the bowler's end but misses.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery close to off stump, Neesham makes a sensible leave. No need to take any risk at the moment, two slips are waiting for any edge.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Goes searching for a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss on off, Neesham keeps it out to mid off.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Too full in length on off, Kane drives it back to the bowler. Pakistan are doing a great job here to maintain all the pressure on New Zealand. Not giving anything easy.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Gets forward and across to an off spinner and uses his wrists to flick. But he finds the mid-wicket fielder.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Neesham works it through mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Neesham has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Nearly drags it on! A flatter delivery on off, on the shorter side, a slider, Neesham gets back to crack it through covers but it takes the inside edge and rolls towards square leg. They cross for a run. Shadab has a shy at the bowler's end but misses and the cover fielder fails to back it up. Another run taken. 50 up for New Zealand.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Floated and full on off, Kane is on the front foot as he drives it through mid on for a run.