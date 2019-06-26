14.6 overs (0 Run) Darts in a full ball on off, Neesham blocks it from the front foot to covers. Third maiden for Shaheen!
14.5 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, Neesham watchfully makes a leave.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten on the drive this time! Shaheen is bowling beautifully here. Serves it on a fuller length and gets it to move away just a bit. Neesham attempts to stroke it through covers but misses.
14.3 overs (0 Run) An overpitched ball on off, it's driven off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Neesham watches the line closely before making a leave.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Angles in a full ball on off, Neesham is on the front foot as he pushes it down to mid on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Stumping chance? Not sure. Fuller and around leg, skidding down, Williamson kneels to sweep but fails to connect. He loses his balance in the process but Sarfaraz has not collected the ball cleanly. No replays shown, so not sure whether Kane was outside the crease or not.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Full and flighted on off, Williamson strides forward and jams it down near the surface.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy and full on off, Kane leans forward and presents a straight bat in defense.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Walks forward to a full ball and flicks it off the inner half to square leg.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Floated and full on middle, Neesham draws forward to defend but it takes the inside half of his blade and rolls through square leg for a single.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full on off, it's forced down the ground to long on for a run.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, holding its line, Neesham guards his stumps and allows it through. Another stupendous over by Shaheen, 5-2-9-3 from him so far. What a bowler!
12.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery in the channel outside off, Neesham has allowed it through to the keeper this time. Much better!
12.4 overs (0 Run) Almost edged it first ball! Shaheen steams in and delivers a good length ball outside off. Neesham has a nervous push inside the line and misses.
Drinks Break! Well, well, well, Pakistan are all over New Zealand here. Shaheen Afridi is bowling with absolute venom out there and has got 3 wickets already in this innings. New Zealand are in deep waters here. Kane Williamson is still out in the middle but no one has supported him and he is in desperate need of a partner to steady this sinking ship. Jimmy Neesham is the new man in. Can he be the one to support his skipper?
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Shaheen strikes again and New Zealand are reduced to 46/4! This young fast bowler is oozing class at the moment. Delivers a length ball just around off and gets it to straighten a hint off the seam. Latham, without any footwork, feels for it inside the line and gets a faint edge behind. Sarfaraz takes a regulation catch this time and Pakistan continue to roar in this match.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, driven off the front foot to mid off.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on middle and off, Williamson tries to defend from the crease but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It deflects to covers and they cross.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker and shorter on off, Latham stays back and punches it to mid on.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, skidding in, Latham brings his bat and pad together in defense.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Skidding down the leg side, Latham tries to flick but misses.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot to a shortish ball and punches it through covers for a run.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on off, spinning back in, Williamson moves on the back foot and helps it to mid-wicket.
Mohammad Hafeez is back into the attack. 2-0-7-0 so far. He has been brought mainly because there is a left-hander at the crease.
10.6 overs (0 Run) A little short in length and on off, Latham hangs on the back foot and defends it on the leg side. Second maiden for Shaheen!
10.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shoulders arms to let that one through.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Bowls it close to off stump, Latham taps it down from the crease to covers.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Another delivery in the channel of uncertainty, Latham takes his front leg forward to cover his stumps and then makes a leave.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery in the zone outside off, holding its line, Latham covers the line and shoulders arms.
10.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and on off, Latham drives off his front foot but straight to covers.