9.6 overs (1 Run) Turning back into the batsman from around off, Latham goes on the back foot and works it through square leg for a run.
9.5 overs (3 Runs) Deft! Floated and full around off, spinning away, Williamson opens the face of his bat late and guides it wide of first slip. Hafeez chases it down from short third man and saves a run for his team.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Williamson has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up ball outside off, turning back in a bit, Latham leaves it alone and Sarfaraz fumbles while collecting. It goes through his gloves to fine leg and the leg slip fielder gives the chase. A bye is taken.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Imad goes straight with his line this time, Williamson flicks it through mid-wicket and crosses.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Full and flighted on off, driven off the front foot to covers.
Tom Latham is the new man in. He has not had a good World Cup so far. New Zealand need him to find his form back and support his skipper. Is this the game, Latham announces his arrival? Also, Imad Wasim is into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Sarfaraz has taken a stunner! So much of talk regarding his fitness and he has replied here with a ripper! Beauty of a delivery to begin with. Shaheen dishes out an outswinger on middle and off, it's on a good length and Taylor decides to defend it from the back foot. But the away movement means that the ball kisses the outside edge of his bat and Sarfaraz dives full length across to his right and takes a one-handed beauty. One of the best catches in this edition surely. A big blow to New Zealand as Taylor departs.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Taylor has played that off the front foot and into the ground.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, Williamson goes on his toes and plays it down with soft hands in front of point. They steal a run.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
8.2 overs (3 Runs) Fuller and outside off, Taylor drives it off the front foot and finds the gap at covers. The in-ring fielders chase it down and the batsmen take three.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Full in length and on middle, Taylor covers the line and pushes it down to mid on.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Again the line is the same, it's around off, Williamson covers his stumps and allows it through. Another 10-run over from Amir.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Switches to over the wicket and bowls it with a scrambled seam. A slower one on a length outside off, leaving the batsman after pitching, Williamson lets it be.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, Williamson blocks it from the back foot.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Amir switches to 'round the wicket and bowls it on the pads. It has been worked through square leg for a couple of runs.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Williamson showing his full range! One boundary off the front foot and now this one off the back foot. And he is equally classy on both occasions. Back of a length ball on off, Kane pushes his weight on the back leg and sweetly punches it through covers for a boundary.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class of this batsman is next level! Amir lands it full and outside off, Williamson leans into the drive and just times his cover drive to perfection. Doesn't try to hit it hard and just places it through the gap between extra cover and mid off for a boundary.
6.6 overs (0 Run) A touch short and on middle, Taylor moves back inside the crease and taps it down to mid-wicket. A wicket maiden from Shaheen!
6.5 overs (0 Run) Gets behind the line of the delivery and pushes a full ball straight back towards mid off again.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish and on off, Ross is on the front foot as he defends it with gentle hands to mid off.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Lands it full and on middle, Taylor presses forward with a straight bat and pushes it down to mid on.
Ross Taylor arrives early. Once again his side is in some trouble and he will have to stitch in a partnership with his skipper. This pair did that in the last match against West Indies and same will be expected today also.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Edged and gone! Shaheen sprints and jumps in delight! A nice delivery by him. He lands it on a length outside off, getting it to shape away just a bit, seeing the width on offer, Munro throws his bat at it but gets an outside edge behind. Haris Sohail at first slip makes no mistake. Both the Kiwi openers are sent back to the pavilion pretty early, yet again.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full length ball on off, Munro plays a confident drive off the front foot but straight to the cover fielder.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Shortish and on off, Williamson turns it off his back foot but finds the mid-wicket fielder. Two from the over!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up and outside off, inviting the batsman to have a go, Williamson covers the line and leaves it alone.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Angling away from Williamson, it's around off. He tries to dab it down towards third man but there is a gully in place to make the stop.
5.3 overs (1 Run) This time the line is straight and Munro eases it in the gap at mid-wicket for a run.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Much better from Amir this time. He bends his back and digs in a short ball around off, Colin leans back and allows it through. Knowing Munro, the thought of playing the ramp shot would have certainly crossed his mind. Showing good composure.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! After an exceptional first over, Amir has lost the plot a bit. This time slips a length ball down the leg side, Munro tries flicking but misses. This one was bowled with a wobbly seam.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Slants in a length ball on off, Munro defends it off his back foot.