29.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! The batsman does well to evade it.
29.5 overs (1 Run) Neesham plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
29.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! De Grandhomme survives. Back of a length ball on off, shooting off the surface, de Grandhomme tries to fend it off and pushes the ball out to point. He is called for a run and Colin responds. Shadab attacks the ball like a tiger from point, dives across and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. They appeal and the umpire goes upstairs. The replays roll in and they find it touch and go. After watching a few angles, the third umpire rules it in favour of New Zealand.
Direct hit at the bowler's end! It's touch and go. Colin de Grandhomme is the batsman in question. Big moment this for New Zealand. The replays find that Colin is JUST safe.
29.3 overs (0 Run) Some movement away from the batsman, the batsman fails to put bat on ball.
29.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This one is much better from the batsman. Wahab delivers it full and on middle, de Grandhomme brings down a straight blade and drives it off the inner half past the bowler. Good timing and it speeds away to the fence towards long on.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Wahab angles across a length delivery outside off, de Grandhomme tries for an expansive cover drive but misses.
28.6 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and drives it to mid off. A couple of dot balls to end a 2-run over.
28.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on off, Neesham is on the front foot as he flicks it to mid-wicket.
28.4 overs (1 Run) Rocks back to a short ball and cuts it through point for a run.
28.3 overs (0 Run) Fires one on middle and leg, skidding down, de Grandhomme tries to heave but misses.
28.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, driven down to mid on.
28.1 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid on region. The batsmen have run through for a single.
27.6 overs (0 Run) In the channel outside off, de Grandhomme pushes at it and misses.
27.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman picked that bouncer early and let it through to the keeper.
27.4 overs (1 Run) Neesham opens the face of the bat and helps it to third man. One run added to the total.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Shout for a caught behind! Not given. Brilliant delivery, on a good length outside off and straightening a bit, Neesham has a tame push inside the line and misses. Sarfaraz collects the ball, appeals vociferously, Wahab joins him, Sohail at first slip refused to join the appeal. The umpire more importantly remains still. No edge, nothing in the replays also.
Jimmy Neesham pulls out at the last moment. Maybe, something went in his eyes. Jimmy now has a quiet word (of apology?) with the bowler who isn't looking too impressed.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Angles in a length ball on off, Neesham blocks it from the crease to the off side.
27.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on middle and off, de Grandhomme clips it off his pads through mid-wicket for a run.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up ball on middle, Neesham goes back and works it on the leg side. End of a successful over by Shadab!
26.5 overs (1 Run) Pushed to the cover region by the batsman. They pick up a single.
26.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter on off, defended off the back foot.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Goes back to cut but gets a bottom edge.
Colin de Grandhomme is the new batsman in. He is a power hitter and he needs to play a sensible innings here as New Zealand are in deep trouble.
26.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! A magical delivery by Shadab to remove the best Kiwi batsman. You need something special to dismiss the batsman of his class. Lovely leg spinner. Perfectly executed. Right amount of flight, good drift into the batsman and then it spins away sharply to kiss the edge. Not much Williamson could have done there. He tries to play the trajectory of the delivery by prodding forward with a straight bat. But the away spin brings his downfall. Sarfaraz reacts quickly to take the catch and jumps in appeal. Williamson is also not waiting for the umpire's decision and is seen walking. Body blow to the Black Caps! Now reaching 200 looks really difficult here for New Zealand.
26.1 overs (1 Run) SAFE! Williamson is easily in. A tossed up ball on middle, Neesham clips it to mid-wicket and calls for a quick single. Williamson responds and sprints across to the other end as the fielder releases his throw to the keeper. Sarfaraz breaks the stumps, turns and appeals. The square leg umpire takes this upstairs but the replay finds Kane safely in.
Run out appeal is referred upstairs. No real excitement shown by Pakistan. Let's find out in the replays...
25.6 overs (0 Run) Hurls in a length ball in the channel outside off, Williamson sees the line and shoulders arms. He keeps watching the ball as it disappears into Sarfaraz' gloves.
25.5 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off at 141 kph, Neesham goes on the back foot and guides it to third man for a single.
25.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length and outside off, angling away, Williamson gets forward and drives this time, through covers for a run.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On a driving length outside off, Williamson is not tempted by it and lets it through to the keeper.
25.2 overs (0 Run) On and around off, shaping in a bit, Williamson stays back and taps it down towards backward point.
25.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Neesham is on the back foot as he eases it through cover-point for a run.