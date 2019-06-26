24.6 overs (1 Run) Charges down the track to a full ball and flicks it with the spin past the mid-wicket fielder inside the ring. A single to end the over.
24.5 overs (0 Run) A flipper outside off, quicker and shorter, Jimmy goes back to cut but misses due to the extra bounce.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Action replay of the last delivery. Neesham is struggling to find gaps here.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Flicks it with the spin to the on side but finds mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (0 Run) Presses forward to a full ball and drives it to covers.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Turning away from the batsman, Williamson rocks back and crunches it to sweeper cover for a single.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short in length and outside off, Neesham gets back to cut but misses.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Offers the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
23.4 overs (0 Run) Smell the leather! Wahab digs in a short ball on off, Neesham watches the line and length early and sways away at the last minute.
23.3 overs (1 Run) Shortish and on off, this time Williamson walks across the stumps and helps it in front of square leg for a run.
23.2 overs (0 Run) Identical to the last delivery, once again a watchful Williamson leaves it alone. The Kiwi skipper played and missed quite a few deliveries in Wahab's previous over.
23.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length on off, angling away, Williamson covers the stumps and shoulders arms.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Loopy ball on middle, Neesham works it across the line and Shadab moves across to his left to stop the ball at mid-wicket.
22.5 overs (1 Run) Goes on the back foot to a short ball and hits it with the spin to cover-point. Crosses for a brisk run.
22.4 overs (0 Run) A leg spinner outside off, Williamson plays it down with the spin to point.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman. No run.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Spinning down the leg side, it's tickled fine down the leg side for one.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Turns it off his pads to the leg side but finds the square leg fielder.
21.6 overs (0 Run) And again. This is beautiful bowling by Wahab. Not easy to beat a batsman of Williamson's class on consecutive deliveries. A length ball on off, nipping away, once again Kane is nowhere with his footwork and misses the ball completely. Good first over by Riaz.
21.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten again. An away swinger around off, Williamson pokes inside the line, flat-footed, and gets beaten.
21.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Almost a drag on for Kane. Wahab puts it on a length around off, Williamson is on the back foot trying to force it through the off side but it takes the inside edge and runs closely past the stumps to fine leg. The fielder in the deep tries his best but fails to cut it off.
21.3 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and around off, Williamson gets on top of the bounce and glances it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
21.2 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery on off, it's defended off the back foot by Williamson.
It's time for Wahab Riaz. First over for Wahab and it has come after 21 overs. This partnership is slowly building, can Riaz break it?
20.6 overs (2 Runs) Shortish and on middle, Neesham jumps back on the back foot and punches it to sweeper cover for a couple of runs. This stand has now moved to 22 in 51 balls!
20.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and shorter on middle, Jimmy flicks from the crease but finds square leg.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Once again Williamson is on the front foot and then pushes it gently to the right of the point fielder. He makes a diving stop but cannot prevent the single.
20.3 overs (0 Run) Lunges to a full ball and defends it with gentle hands to point.
20.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery outside off, stroked off the front foot to sweeper cover for a run.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball on the pads, flicked on the leg side but straight to mid-wicket.