39.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length outside leg, de Grandhomme looks to tuck but misses. Afridi keeps on appealing for LBW but it was too high.
39.5 overs (1 Run) 6TH ODI HALF CENTURY FOR NEESHAM! His first in this World Cup and the most important one for him. Trying to wade his ship through troubled waters. Gets there by steering this length ball through third man for a run.
39.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, helped through mid-wicket for a single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Full and around leg, defended to the leg side.
39.2 overs (0 Run) And again! This one moves away. Superb bowling from the youngster. Afridi lands this on a length outside off and Colin expects this one to come in too. But on this occasion, it moves away and beats the outside edge. Being a cutter, it does not carry to the keeper behind.
39.1 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty to start. On a length outside off, coming back in, de Grandhomme looks to defend but the ball comes back in a long way and beats the outside edge.
Shaheen Afridi is back at last. Can he nip this partnership and innings in the bud? 7-3-11-3 so far.
38.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed through the covers for a single.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the top edge! The game is seemingly going away from Pakistan. A short ball, around middle, de Grandhomme looks to pull but gets a top edge which goes over the keeper to the fine leg fence!
38.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, moving away, Colin looks to push but misses.
38.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer around middle, de Grandhomme sways away.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, tapped to the off side for a quick single.
38.1 overs (0 Run) A short ball outside off, Neesham looks to pull but misses.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, Colin swings hard but misses.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Oops... Landed outside off, de Grandhomme looks to defend but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. The ball rolls behind but luckily for him, it goes past the stumps. Colin wants the single but then is sent back. Shadab quickly gets across from cover and jokes, trying to stop Colin from getting back into the crease. All is well in the end.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, swinging in a touch, Neesham looks to drive but the ball goes off the inner half of the bat down the ground to long on. A run taken.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, driven straight to mid off.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Landed outside off, dabbed to third man for a single.
36.6 overs (2 Runs) A short ball, around off, Neesham looks to pull but gets a top edge. It just clears the man at mid-wicket. Two runs taken.
36.5 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.
36.4 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for a single.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, de Grandhokme looks to cut but gets a bottom edge which goes on the bounce to the keeper.
36.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Colin looks to defend but misses.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, de Grandhomme defends it off the front foot.
Wahab Riaz is back on! 5-0-18-0 his figures.
35.6 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe. Full on off, Neesham looks to go over long on. He does not time it well but luckily the ball falls short and wide of mid on. The batsmen get a couple.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Follows it up with a solid defense.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled and pulled hard! Back of a length ball on off, Neesham pulls it with power through deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Neesham defends it with authority.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off on a length, CdG guides it down to third man for a single.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, de Grandhomme looks to defend but gets beaten.