44.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! So just the 7 from the over despite the biggie. Short on middle, Grandhomme evades it.
Live Score
44.5 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! He still makes it in! This is short and on the body, Latham looks to pull but gets a top edge towards fine leg. They take one. Colin de Grandhomme wants a second and he sets off. Latham sends him back. The fielder throws it to Buttler who takes a few steps ahead to collect it. He turns and hits the stumps at his end. The umpire takes it upstairs but replays show that Colin is fine.
A run out appeal has been taken upstairs. England do not seem confident. De Grandhomme was a touch lazy in getting in.
44.4 overs (0 Run) OHHH! This is shorter and on middle, Latham looks to pull but is beaten by pace. He gets hit on the body.
44.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! That is a big hit as it is the longer part of the ground. Releases all the pressure that was building. A welcome biggie. Wood misses his mark and ends up bowling a full one on middle, Latham nonchalantly whips it over the mid-wicket fence.
44.2 overs (0 Run) One more swing and a miss! Outside off, Latham looks to drag it on the leg side but misses.
44.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, it seems to be a cutter. Latham mistimes it back towards the bowler who misfields but no runs taken.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Slower and on middle, Latham works it through mid-wicket for one.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Another wide! This is short and down the leg side again. Latham ducks under it.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Now goes for the yorker but this is down the leg side. Wided.
43.5 overs (1 Run) And now the slower bumper. Colin does not pick it again. He tries pulling it but misses. It hits the body and rolls towards third man for one. Leg bye signaled.
43.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! Another short ball and this is also quick. Colin de Grandhomme is late in the pull. It goes off the splice but lands short of covers.
43.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too short this time, de Grandhomme lets it be. Wided. 200 up for New Zealand.
43.3 overs (1 Run) That was quick! Latham makes room. Archer bowls a sharp bumper on the body. Latham somehow pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Completely foxed! A slower ball bumper. Colin is way too early in the shot. It hits his body and goes on the off side. A leg bye taken.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Latham works it towards wide mid on for one.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Shorter again and outside off, Latham looks to drag his pull but mistimes it. It lands well short of deep mid-wicket for one. A good over for the Kiwis. 10 from it.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Slower one outside off, Colin guides it down to third man for one.
42.4 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Good running! Picked on the right fielder. This is into the pads, de Grandhomme works it towards fine leg. They take one, see it is Rashid who is fielding it. Go for the second and complete it.
42.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Fortunate boundary. New Zealand won't care. This is shorter and on the body, Colin de Grandhomme looks to duck but is late in doing so. The ball hits the shoulder and goes over Buttler to the fine leg fence.
42.2 overs (1 Run) Another single! This is around off, Latham guides it towards backward point and gets to the other end.
42.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, Colin works it to fine leg for one.
Mark Wood is back on!
41.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! A bumper and Latham ducks under it.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A wide! Down the leg side, Latham misses the flick and it has been wided.
41.5 overs (1 Run) A direct hit would have been tight! This is fuller and on off, Colin strokes it firmly to mid off and sets off. The fielder picks the ball up and has a shy but misses.
41.4 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side on off, this is pushed towards mid off and the batters set off. The fumble from the fielder makes the single easy.
The physio is out in the middle.
41.3 overs (1 Run) In the air... but safe! Shorter and on the body, it hurries onto Colin. He looks to pull but gets a top edge which hits the helmet and lobs away from point. A single taken. The umpire checks whether Colin de Grandhomme is fine.
41.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! Colin de Grandhomme is playing tentatively. He once again pushes at a ball outside off. He gets beaten.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one on middle, Latham works it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
Jofra Archer is back!
40.6 overs (0 Run) Leading edge but safe! Fuller and on middle, Colin looks to work it on the leg side but closes the face of the bat early. He gets a soft leading edge to covers. Just the 2 from Liam's last. End of his spell for today, he has been brilliant. Took three important wickets and only gone for 42.
40.5 overs (0 Run) Another good delivery! A cross-seam ball around off, it pitches and straightens. Colin looks to defend but is beaten.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Another shorter delivery, Latham pulls it through mid-wicket for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Slower ball and that sticks in the surface. Colin works it through mid-wicket and takes one.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Sees de Grandhomme come down the track and bangs it short. Colin ducks under it.
40.1 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! This lands on off and then straightens. Colin does well to bail out of the shot.