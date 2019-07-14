9.2 overs (1 Run) Another leg bye! This is on the pads again, Nicholls looks to flick but misses. It hits the pads and rolls towards third man for a run.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Nicholls stands tall and defends it out.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! Williamson is late to get off the mark! Shorter and outside off, KW lets it be.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Williamson lunges and defends it late onto the ground.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and that would have been close! Nicholls strokes this full ball towards mid off and takes off. Roy picks the ball up and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Nicholls would have been in.
8.3 overs (0 Run) On the off pole again, Nicholls pushes it back to mid off.
8.2 overs (0 Run) That was there to be hit! Shorter and wide outside off, Nicholls throws his bat at it but misses.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Nicholls keeps it out.
7.6 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Williamson defends it out. 2 runs and a wicket from the last two overs.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Now a short one and on the body, Williamson ducks under it.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Unplayable! Brilliant! This is on a length and around off, it pitches and moves away. Williamson plays inside the line once again and gets beaten.
7.3 overs (0 Run) First delivery Archer bowls to Williamson is a sharp bumper which Kane spots early and evades it.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Quick run! A back of a length ball on off, Nicholls stands tall and looks to defend. He is a touch late and the ball hits the inside edge and then rolls behind the wicket. Williamson calls for one and Nicholls obliges. Buttler gets to the ball and has a shy at the other end but misses. Henry's dive would have saved him though.
7.1 overs (0 Run) OUCH! This is shorter and on the body, Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit near the box. He shows no signs of pain though.
6.6 overs (0 Run) That is a beauty! This starts on off and then moves away late. Williamson plays inside the line and gets beaten. A top class over from Chris comes to an end.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Another delivery on the off pole, Williamson keeps it out. Perfect line and length from Woakes.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Williamson lets it be.
6.3 overs (0 Run) In the corridor of uncertainty! Williamson lets it be.
Kane Williamson is the new man in.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Three reds and Guptill's positive stay does not last long. He takes a review along with him. That looked out to be honest, that review should not have been taken. Woakes gets his length spot on this time. This is slightly fuller around off, it comes back in. Guptill does not adjust to the movement and hence, ends up driving outside the line. It hits the back pad. An appeal and the umpire raises the finger. Guptill, after a chat with his partner, reviews. Replays roll in and they show that the ball is hitting the middle pole. An important wicket for England as Guptill looked very determined and he was also the hitting the ball decently.
Another review by New Zealand! This time by Guptill as he has been given LBW. This too looks out to the naked eye.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Woakes is really bowling well here! He just needs to be a touch fuller. Once again it is behind a length and it comes back in after pitching on off. Nicholls looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. It goes towards backward point and a single is taken.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Nicholls keeps strike! Shorter on middle, Nicholls looks to pull but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls on the leg side for one.
5.5 overs (0 Run) That was nippy! This lands on leg stump and skids through. Nicholls looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and around off, Nicholls defends it onto the ground.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! A little too straight, Nicholls works it through square leg and completes two.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Nicholls guides it to point.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A quick run! This is on the pads, Guptill nudges it on the leg side and gets to the other end.