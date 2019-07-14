34.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a very good over for New Zealand. Fuller and on middle, Neesham strokes it to mid on and gets to the other end.
34.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary in the over! Another good shot. Stokes goes short this time. Neesham is up for it. He pulls it through wide mid on and it goes away to the fence.
34.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is down the leg side, Neesham looks to flick but misses. Wided.
34.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That has gone to the fence so very quickly! This is on the pads, Neesham loves it there. He whips it past the deep mid-wicket fielder and into the fence. He is off the mark in style. First boundary in 75 balls.
34.3 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Shorter and outside off, Neesham cuts but straight to point.
34.2 overs (0 Run) Neesham misses out there! A full toss on the pads, JN looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pads.
34.1 overs (1 Run) Uppish but in the gap! Good length and around off, Latham drives it on the up through covers for one.
33.6 overs (0 Run) Top class over comes to an end! This is around off, Neesham plays inside the line and the ball whizzes past the outside edge. A wicket maiden by Wood.
33.5 overs (0 Run) This is angled into the pads, Neesham looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is blocked.
33.3 overs (0 Run) A bumper on middle, Neesham ducks under it.
33.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Neesham keeps it out.
Jimmy Neesham walks out to bat.
33.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Wood strikes straightaway after being brought into the attack! Once again the bowling change does the trick for England. Another big wicket for England. He was supposedly going to be the anchor once Williamson fell but he too has to take the long walk back. Wood lands this around off and then this jags back in. Taylor looks to flick but misses to get hit around the knee roll. A huge appeal follows and the umpire raises the finger. No reviews left so Taylor has to continue walking back. New Zealand in trouble. Now then... that did look high and Hawk Eye confirms that it is going over.
Mark Wood is back!
32.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and on off, Taylor defends inside the line, it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, RT looks to cut but misses. Wide signaled!
32.5 overs (2 Runs) TWO LEG BYES! This is on the pads, Taylor misses the flick. The ball hits the pad and rolls towards fine leg.
32.4 overs (1 Run) Outside edge but a run! Length and around off, this pitches and straightens. Latham looks to defend but it goes off the outside edge down to third man for one.
32.3 overs (1 Run) 1000 runs for Ross Taylor in World Cups! Ball was bowled on the shorter side again, Taylor pulls it in front of square for one.
32.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short! Latham gets on top of the bounce and pulls it through square leg for one.
Some saw dust being applied at the bowler's landing area.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, Latham guides it to point.
31.6 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery. Just the 12 in the last 4 overs.
31.5 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Taylor defends it.
31.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, Latham works it through mid-wicket for one.
31.3 overs (1 Run) One more delivery on the pads, Taylor works it through square leg for one. Also, Taylor has now scored 1000 runs in the World Cup. Second Kiwi player to do so.
31.2 overs (1 Run) Latham comes down the track and hits it down to long on for one.
31.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
DRINKS!
30.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Shorter in length and outside off, Latham slaps it hard but to point.
30.5 overs (1 Run) A little too straight to Taylor again. He works it behind square and takes one.
30.4 overs (1 Run) On off, Latham pushes it towards mid off and gets to the other end.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce! This is shorter and around off, Latham looks to cut but is beaten by the extra bounce.
30.2 overs (1 Run) This is angled into the pads, Taylor flicks it down to fine leg for one.
30.1 overs (1 Run) This is shorter and on middle, Latham works it through square leg for one.