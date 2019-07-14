19.6 overs (1 Run) The slider on the pads, Williamson pushes it down to long on for one. 7 from the over. Third 7-run over in a row.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Williamson goes back and pushes it to covers.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) On the pads, Williamson sweeps it through backward square leg and takes two.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back a little and bowls it on the stumps. KW defends it back to the bowler.
19.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Williamson keeps it out.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely, lovely shot! This was timed nicely. Rashid gives it a lot of air and lands it around middle, Williamson uses his reach and then lofts it over wide mid on and bags a boundary. Picked his spot well. Mid on was in the ring and he went over him.
18.6 overs (0 Run) Inside edge? Not sure! Shorter and outside off, Nicholls looks to cut but he seems to have got an inside edge which goes on the bounce to Buttler.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Wood bends his back on this one and bangs it short. It keeps on rising. Nicholls does well to keep his eyes on the ball and defend it with a hop with soft hands.
18.4 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Williamson guides it down to third man and gets to the other end.
18.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
18.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is beautifully timed by Nicholls! Just got bat to ball and used the pace. Shorter and around off, Nicholls plays it late, guides it through point and bags a boundary. The 50-run stand is also up between the two. A very good one, they started off slowly but now are getting into their own. Need to continue.
18.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side and on the body, Williamson looks to pull but is hurried into the pull shot. He mistimes it towards fine leg for one.
17.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end a productive over for New Zealand. This is flatter and outside off, Williamson guides it through point for one.
17.5 overs (2 Runs) Clever but risky shot! Rashid gives it a lot of flight and lands it on middle. Williamson lunges and chips it over mid-wicket. He played it against the turn and hence, could not get the timing right. Two taken.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Another paddle sweep and another single towards fine leg.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Good shot but just for one! Williamson uses his feet and also makes room. He hits it through extra cover for one.
17.2 overs (1 Run) The paddle sweep is out, it goes fine on the leg side for one.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long off for one.
Adil Rashid is on now!
16.6 overs (0 Run) A solid defense to end! Good length and on off, Nicholls prods forward and defends it onto the ground.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, Williamson works it through square leg and takes one.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Goes wide of the crease and angles it on off, Williamson defends it out.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on middle, Nicholls works it towards mid-wicket for one.
16.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Nicholls defends it to point.
16.1 overs (0 Run) That came back in sharply! This is around off and it jags back. Nicholls is beaten for pace and due to the movement. He gets hit high on the pads.
15.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On the fuller side on off, Williamson strokes it nicely but to covers.
15.5 overs (1 Run) This is worked with the angle through square leg for one.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Brilliant shot but for no runs! Fuller and around off, Nicholls creams but straight to covers.
15.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on off, Henry strokes it to mid off.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is kept out.
15.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Runs coming thick and fast now! Consecutive boundaries for New Zealand. Shorter and on the body, Nicholls swivels and pulls it behind square on the leg side. Stokes runs to his left in the deep and dives but his effort goes in vain.