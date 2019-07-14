 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

New Zealand vs England Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:14 July 2019 17:34 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs England from Lord's, London. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

New Zealand vs England Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
NZ vs ENG Latest Score

29.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end as Latham hits it down to long on.

29.5 overs (1 Run) Clever, clever bowling! He sees Taylor come down the track and bowls it flatter and outside off. Taylor looks to cut but ends up chopping it over the hand of the keeper and towards short third man for one.

29.4 overs (0 Run) Three dots in a row! Taylor comes down the track and pushes it to covers.

29.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, Taylor pushes it back to the bowler.

29.2 overs (0 Run) The slider on middle, Taylor works it to mid-wicket.

29.1 overs (1 Run) A googly, Latham picks it late, he does well though to adjust and push it through covers for one.

28.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! This is on the pads, Latham works it towards fine leg and gets to the other end.

28.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! This is on middle, Latham works it to mid-wicket.

28.4 overs (0 Run) Plunkett's boot just saved a boundary! This is fuller and on middle, Latham hits it back towards the bowler who stops it with his feet.

28.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Latham taps it towards point and wants a run but is sent back.

28.2 overs (0 Run) Almost another drag on! Latham comes down the track a little. Plunkett continues bowling it on a length. Latham looks to push it through the off side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.

28.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a good length and outside off, Latham lets it be.

27.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! A googly on middle, Taylor works it to mid-wicket.

27.5 overs (1 Run) Misfield and a run! This is on middle, Latham hits it back towards the bowler who lets it through and a run is taken.

27.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is hit down to long on for one.

27.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, pushed to deep square leg for a single. Latham gets off the mark!

27.2 overs (1 Run) The batsman has flicked the ball off his pads. They pick up a single.

27.1 overs (0 Run) A little turn there! This is on middle, Taylor looks to defend but it straightens. It goes off the outer half to point.

26.6 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Latham strokes it to mid off. Another successful over for Liam.

Tom Latham is the new man in. He scored a half ton the last time these two sides met. Another performance like that would he handy for New Zealand.

26.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Drags it on! Plunkett now has both the set batters. Nicholls does not last for long after getting to his half ton. A loose, loose shot. This is another scrambled seam delivery outside off, Nicholls goes after it away from his body with no foot movement. He gets an inside edge which hits the stumps behind. Plunkett is bowling a brilliant second spell. New Zealand suddenly in a spot of bother. NZ vs ENG: Final: WICKET! Henry Nicholls b Liam Plunkett 55 (77b, 4x4, 0x6). न्यूजीलैंड 118/3 (26.5 Ov). CRR: 4.39

26.4 overs (1 Run) Just outside off, Taylor guides it down to third man and takes one.

26.3 overs (3 Runs) Three now! Fuller and on off, Nicholls hits it past the diving cover fielder. It is not very well timed. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and saves a run for his side.

26.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length and on off, HN mistimes it towards mid off.

26.1 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Nicholls defends it back to the bowler.

25.6 overs (1 Run) Henry now steps down, he does not get to the pitch of the ball but adjusts well and works it through mid-wicket for one.

25.5 overs (1 Run) Dances down the track again and works it down to long on for one.

25.4 overs (0 Run) Taylor comes down the track but gets too close to the delivery. He mistimes it to the bowler.

25.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, this is swept through square leg for another single.

25.2 overs (1 Run) The googly, this is worked with the turn through mid-wicket for one.

25.1 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Nicholls. 9th in ODIs and first in a World Cup. He has not been amongst the runs but what a time to score one. Needs to make it big. He makes good use of the feet again and hits it down to long on for one. NZ vs ENG: Final: FIFTY! Henry Nicholls completes 50 (71b, 4x4, 0x6). न्यूजीलैंड 110/2 (25.1 Ovs). CRR: 4.37

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs England, Final
