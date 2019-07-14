24.6 overs (0 Run) Another dot to end! This is on off, it takes off after pitching. Taylor looks to defend but the ball hits the higher part of the bat.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Taylor misses out there! Shorter and outside off, Taylor looks to slap it but the ball does not bounce as much as he expected it to. Gets beaten.
24.4 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Taylor is happy to block it out.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Another one on a length and around off, Taylor defends it towards cover.
24.2 overs (1 Run) On middle, Nicholls works it through square leg for one.
24.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and outside off, Nicholls cuts it to point.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, this is hit back to the bowler.
23.5 overs (2 Runs) Played nice and fine! Down the leg side, Taylor works it towards fine leg. Archer from short fine leg hares after it and keeps it down to two.
23.4 overs (1 Run) Edgy run! Another googly on off, Henry defends inside the line, the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for one.
23.3 overs (1 Run) The googly and Taylor picks it right at the end. He works it through square leg and takes a single.
23.2 overs (1 Run) Nicholls comes down the track and then whips it down to long on for one.
23.1 overs (0 Run) The googly on off, Nicholls lunges and keeps it out.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball on off, Taylor defends it. A successful over from Plunkett comes to an end.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! Goes full and on middle, Taylor gets his bat down in time and keeps it out.
Ross Taylor is the new man in.
22.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! There is a spike on Ultra Edge and Williamson has to take the long walk back! Big, big wicket and Plunkett is the partnership breaker. The bowling change has worked wonders for England. This is a top delivery. It is a scrambled seam delivery. It lands around off and then straightens. Williamson plays inside the line. The ball kisses the outside edge and goes straight into the hands of the keeper. The England players are appealing but the umpire shakes his head. Morgan reviews immediately. Replays roll in and they show the on-field call has to be overturned. The English players are ecstatic. Williamson walks back after getting off to a start. Timely wicket for England as the partnership was starting to flourish.
Big, big moment in the game! England feel Williamson has edged one behind. Umpire feels different. England have reviewed.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Full and on off, Williamson drives it to the man at covers.
22.2 overs (1 Run) Push and run! This is on middle, Nicholls pushes it towards mid on and calls early for a single. The batters complete it with ease.
22.1 overs (0 Run) This is on off, Nicholls pushes it to covers.
Liam Plunkett is back! He wasn't that great in his earlier spell.
21.6 overs (0 Run) One more dot to end! This is slower through the air on middle, Williamson again pushes it to bowler.
21.5 overs (0 Run) A dot! This is flatter and on off, Williamson pushes it to the left of the bowler who gets there and stops it.
21.3 overs (1 Run) The googly, Williamson picks it and works it through mid-wicket for one.
21.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! Nicholls comes down the track and hits it towards mid off. The batters take off. The fielder does have a shy at the non-striker's end but it would not have mattered. 100 up for the Kiwis.
21.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
20.6 overs (1 Run) In the air but safe! Fuller and around off, Williamson goes hard at it. It goes off the outside edge down to third man for one. 4th consecutive over with 7 runs in it.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Williamson guides it to point.
20.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on the body, this is pulled through square leg for one.
20.3 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding again! This is shorter and outside off, HN slaps it through backward point. Rashid at third man runs to his left and pushes it back in with a dive. Two taken.
20.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Henry looks to flick but misses to get hit high on the pads. Nicholls seems to be struggling with that line. It is not a threatening line but you can easily get singles by nudging it around which he is unable to do.
20.1 overs (3 Runs) What fielding! That is brilliant from Bairstow. That seemed destined to reach the ropes. This is fuller and around off, Williamson leans into it and strokes it through covers. JB in the deep runs to his right, dives and pushes the ball back in. He recovers well and saves a run for his side.