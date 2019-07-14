39.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! This is on off, Colin hits it towards cover for one.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, Colin looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
39.4 overs (2 Runs) Lovely from Bairstow! Wood goes full but on the pads, Colin works it behind square. Bairstow in the deep stops it with a dive. He saves two for his side.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Rushed into the shot there! This is shorter and on off, skids through. De Grandhomme is late in the pull and mistimes it to mid-wicket.
39.2 overs (2 Runs) Off the mark with a brace! Shorter and outside off, Colin guides it through backward point for two.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, Latham guides it down to third man for one.
De Grandhomme is the new man in. New Zealand need some quick runs here.
38.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Neesham has thrown it away! This is a soft, soft dismissal. Neesham will be very disappointed with himself. Once again it is Plunkett who is the partnership breaker. His third of the day. It is another scrambled seam delivery and it is on middle. Neesham looks to go over mid on. The idea was right but the execution and the timing was not there. It goes straight to Root there who makes no mistake. England once again strike at the right time. Half the side back in the hut for New Zealand. 250 looks a long way away now. 8 runs but a wicket from the over.
38.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is turning out to be a good over for New Zealand! A strong shot this by Neesham, This is shorter and outside off, Neesham slaps it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
38.4 overs (2 Runs) Very well played! This is slightly outside off. Neesham plays it very late and gets it fine on the off side for two.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and outside off, Latham guides it through point for one.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Good length again and on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
38.1 overs (0 Run) A swing and a miss! Good length and around off, Neesham looks to heave it over the leg side but misses.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! This is around off, Neesham pushes it through point and gets to the other end.
37.5 overs (0 Run) A sharp bumper! Neesham evades it.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, Neesham guides it to point.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, Latham plays it late down to third man for one.
37.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good comeback! This is on a length and around off, Latham plays inside the line and gets beaten.
37.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Class, that shot was pure class! This is a length ball around off, Latham just plants his front foot forward and just pushes it past covers. It races away. Ideal start to the over. They need to make use of it.
36.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! On off, Neesham guides it to point.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Good batting! Follows the boundary with a single toward mid on. The fielder there did score a direct hit at the non-striker's end but the batter was well in.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No, it has bounced just before! A boundary signaled but a welcome one. This is slightly short and on the body, Latham pulls it uppishly but in the gap in the backward square leg region for a boundary.
Has that gone all the way? The umpire has gone upstairs to check. It looks like it hit the cushions on the full.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Latham guides it to point.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Good running! On middle, Neesham looks to play it late. He gets an inside edge beside the pitch and a single is taken. Jimmy was late to take off but he made it easily.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Neesham guides it to point.
Liam Plunkett is back into the attack. He has been brilliant today.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Another brilliant over by Wood! On off, this is kept out.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Beaten for pace! Fuller and outside off, Latham looks to drive but is late on the shot.
35.4 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! This is short and on middle, Neesham nails the pull shot through mid-wicket. Woakes runs to his right, dives and stops it nicely. Keeps it down to one. Latham did want a second but Neesham was not interested.
35.3 overs (0 Run) A bumper and JN ducks under it.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, it is kept out.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, driven nicely to covers. Neesham is timing the ball well here.