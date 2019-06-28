 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming

Updated: 28 June 2019 22:42 IST

New Zealand need at least a win from their remaining two outings to be assured of a fourth straight World Cup semi-final berth.

World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
Australia became the 1st team to enter the semis of World Cup 2019 after defeating hosts England. © AFP

New Zealand would be seeking to secure their semi-final berth when they take on trans-Tasman rivals Australia in a crucial World Cup 2019 league match on Saturday. Australia, who became the first team to enter the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 after defeating hosts England, would want to continue their winning momentum. Australia and New Zealand both have lost only one match so far in the tournament but are separated by a point because New Zealand's match against India was a washout. Barring the defeat against India, defending champions Australia have done nothing wrong in this tournament. New Zealand have 11 points from seven matches and need at least a win from their remaining two outings to be assured of a fourth straight World Cup semi-final berth.

When is the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 29, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played at Lord's, London.

What time does the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will begin at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs Australia, Match 37 New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team Aaron James Finch Aaron Finch Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Lord's, London Lord's, London World Cup 2019 Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia have already entered the semi-finals of World Cup 2019
  • New Zealand take on defending champions Australia at Lords on Saturday
  • New Zealand need at least one win to book a place in semi-final
Related Articles
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia Preview: New Zealand Face Australia Eyeing Semi-Final Berth
World Cup 2019, New Zealand vs Australia Preview: New Zealand Face Australia Eyeing Semi-Final Berth
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.