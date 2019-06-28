New Zealand would be seeking to secure their semi-final berth when they take on trans-Tasman rivals Australia in a crucial World Cup 2019 league match on Saturday. Australia, who became the first team to enter the semi-finals of World Cup 2019 after defeating hosts England, would want to continue their winning momentum. Australia and New Zealand both have lost only one match so far in the tournament but are separated by a point because New Zealand's match against India was a washout. Barring the defeat against India , defending champions Australia have done nothing wrong in this tournament. New Zealand have 11 points from seven matches and need at least a win from their remaining two outings to be assured of a fourth straight World Cup semi-final berth.

When is the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 29, 2019 (Saturday).

Where will the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match be played?

The New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played at Lord's, London.

What time does the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match begin?

The New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will begin at 06:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)