MS Dhoni Gloves Create Twitter Trend As Fans Slam ICC, Support Former India Captain

MS Dhoni donning wicket-keeping gloves with a military-style insignia during India's World Cup 2019 opener against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday has created quite a ripple on social media. The insignia was spotted as television replays showed him stumping Andile Phehlukwayo in the 40th over of the innings bowled by Yuzvendra Chahal. While fans applauded what was thought of as an Indian Army insignia on the gloves, the International Cricket Council (ICC) asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to get the symbol removed, a move that was met with disapproval from twitterati.

Fans are showing support to the 37-year old MS Dhoni, tweeting with hashtag #DhoniKeepTheGlove.

#DhoniKeepTheGlove He is not only a cricketer @ICC You have to allow it..????????otherwise Mercy on you pic.twitter.com/UbLEOnrfAp — Shubham (@Shubham12739299) June 7, 2019

What's wrong with keeping your respect?

This honor will not leave @Dhoni#DhoniKeepTheGlove pic.twitter.com/xy2DcjgDsZ — ROWDY BOY DHALA (@m_dhala) June 7, 2019

Pic 1:@ICC don't have issues when Pakistanis represents religious sentiment in the ground.



Pic 2: @ICC have so many issues when one man who is (Lt Col in Indian Army) is having their Country's Army's Sacrifice Symbol (Balidan Badge)#DhoniKeepTheGlove ???? pic.twitter.com/KLIwlCjqva — Sujal Shah (@sujalshah86) June 7, 2019

Why only Dhoni is targetted ? Can @ICC ask England to remove those lions on their Jersey ? #DhoniKeepTheGlove pic.twitter.com/mcKg8MOkDE — jayesh gupta (@jayeshkgupta191) June 7, 2019

Set you DP to our pride #DhoniKeepTheGlove pic.twitter.com/EaBKk84pVI — SACHIN SHARMA (@avonsachins) June 7, 2019

#DhoniKeepTheGlove



You are a cricketer, before that you are a soldier!

Lt. Col. MSD pic.twitter.com/pjcslND7px — Samrat Jha (@samratorsam) June 7, 2019

#DhoniKeepTheGlove &@icc reaction when they saw the humongous support for "MS Dhoni" #Msdians



???????????? ???? RT if u guys agree too !! pic.twitter.com/z5uIQEmRi0 — Manish Nayak (@mani_nyk5) June 7, 2019

Bollywood actors including Riteish Deshmukh and Rahul Dev also expressed their displeasure on Twitter about ICC's intervention.

"Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn't hurt anyone's sentiments, In fact it honours the brave," Riteish wrote.

Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn't hurt anyone's sentiments, In fact it honours the brave #DhoniKeepTheGlove #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 7, 2019

"Dear all at @ICC ,when you are done with which symbol a legendary cricketer (read MS Dhoni) wears on his glove, pls do take time to check out the standard of umpiring. The World Cup?Really now! BTW The 'Balidaan Badge' doesn't disrespect anyone," Rahul Dev on his offical Twitter handle said.

Dear all at @ICC ,when you are done with which symbol a legendary cricketer (read MS Dhoni) wears on his glove, pls do take time to check out the standard of umpiring.

The World Cup?Really now!

BTW The 'Balidaan Badge' doesn't disrespect anyone.#DhoniKeepTheGlove#AUSvWI #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/IDTK6ELrC5 — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) June 6, 2019

The left-handed batsman Suresh Raina also came out in support of his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper and said that his act should be taken as an act of patriotism and not nationalism.

"While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that's exactly

@msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism," he tweeted.

While we are on the field, we devote ourselves to our country & we give all we can to make India proud. We all love our country & that's exactly @msdhoni has done, saluting the sacrifices of our heroes & honouring them. It should be taken as an act of patriotism & not nationalism — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 7, 2019

However, the BCCI has come to MS Dhoni's defence and stressed that he would not remove the insignia. BCCI Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai told PTI that Dhoni would continue wearing the dagger insignia on his gloves as it was not a military symbol. Rai also said that the BCCI has sought the ICC's permission for it.

(With PTI inputs)