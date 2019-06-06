MS Dhoni, who led India to their second World Cup triumph in 2011, impressed fans by sporting wicket-keeping gloves with Indian Army's "Balidan" (sacrifice) badge on it during India's World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday. Having stumped Andile Phehlukwayo and scoring 34 runs, MS Dhoni displayed the best of his skills in India's six-wicket win at The Rose Bowl. The Army insignia, which was clearly visible when MS Dhoni stumped Andile Phehlukwayo, symbolises the regimental dagger of the Indian Para Special Forces.

The pictures of MS Dhoni's gloves went viral on social media within no time and fans poured in love and respect for the former India captain.

This man shows his love for the nation and army.

A Regimental Dragger(BALIDAN) of Indian Army Para Special Force on MS Dhoni Gloves. #IndianArmy #Balidan pic.twitter.com/P5haUEyQcy — Sachin Joraviya (@SachinJoraviya) June 5, 2019

MS Dhoni wear Regimental dagger(Blidan Batch) symbol of the Indian army Para special forces on his gloves.

Love for Indian Defence forces...pic.twitter.com/ikEtXW76Yi — Ashok Singh Choudhary(Jat) (@ashok_Singh05) June 5, 2019

This is why we love u @msdhoni. Thanks to show your love and support for our military PARA SF. Rounded is the regimental dagger insignia of the Indian Para Special Forces on Dhoni's gloves. pic.twitter.com/NgoAriDUxH — Ram (@myself_Anuz) June 5, 2019

Lt Col (Hony) Mahendra Singh Dhoni, 106 Infantry Battalion Territorial Army (Para) (Airborne)

The balidan, a validation of, 'Who Dares Wins'.

MS Dhoni Wicket Keeping gloves. Having,#BalidanBadge pic.twitter.com/gIgp21GNN8 — Girish Bharadwaja (@Girishvhp) June 6, 2019

Balidan symbol on Dhoni's Wicket Keeping Gloves



Which represents the Para Special Forces of Indian Army. pic.twitter.com/qooyNjdygE — DHONIsm (@DHONIism) June 5, 2019

In 2011, Dhoni was given an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel and he has undergone training for a brief period with the para regiment.

During the course of his training in Agra, Dhoni is believed to have done five parachute jumps during the training period.

The former skipper's love for the Army is well known, as he has often expressed his desire of joining the forces.

Earlier this year, Dhoni and the Indian team wore army caps during the ODI match against Australia at Ranchi as a tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

India defeated South Africa by six wickets as Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten century. Dhoni also looked in fine touch in the match as he scored 34 runs but he was dismissed at the end of the match by Chris Morris.

India will next face Australia in the World Cup on June 9.

(With ANI inputs)