 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Sports Gloves With Army Insignia, Twitter Salutes

Updated: 06 June 2019 10:11 IST

The pictures of MS Dhoni's gloves went viral on social media within no time and fans poured in love and respect for the former India captain.

World Cup 2019: MS Dhoni Sports Gloves With Army Insignia, Twitter Salutes
The Army insignia symbolises the regimental dagger of the Indian Para Special Forces. © AFP

MS Dhoni, who led India to their second World Cup triumph in 2011, impressed fans by sporting wicket-keeping gloves with Indian Army's "Balidan" (sacrifice) badge on it during India's World Cup 2019 opening match against South Africa in Southampton on Wednesday. Having stumped Andile Phehlukwayo and scoring 34 runs, MS Dhoni displayed the best of his skills in India's six-wicket win at The Rose Bowl. The Army insignia, which was clearly visible when MS Dhoni stumped Andile Phehlukwayo, symbolises the regimental dagger of the Indian Para Special Forces.

The pictures of MS Dhoni's gloves went viral on social media within no time and fans poured in love and respect for the former India captain.

In 2011, Dhoni was given an honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel and he has undergone training for a brief period with the para regiment.

During the course of his training in Agra, Dhoni is believed to have done five parachute jumps during the training period.

The former skipper's love for the Army is well known, as he has often expressed his desire of joining the forces.

Earlier this year, Dhoni and the Indian team wore army caps during the ODI match against Australia at Ranchi as a tribute to the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the February 14 Pulwama terror attack.

India defeated South Africa by six wickets as Rohit Sharma struck an unbeaten century. Dhoni also looked in fine touch in the match as he scored 34 runs but he was dismissed at the end of the match by Chris Morris.

India will next face Australia in the World Cup on June 9.

(With ANI inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 Cricket South Africa vs India, Match 8
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • MS Dhoni led India to their second World Cup triumph in 2011
  • India started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a win over South Africa
  • Dhoni wore gloves with Indian Army's "Balidan" badge on it
Related Articles
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa
Preview: India Look To Begin World Cup 2019 With A Bang, Add To South Africa's Agony
Watch: MS Dhoni Hits "Them Out Of The Park" In Team India
Watch: MS Dhoni Hits "Them Out Of The Park" In Team India's Practice Session
Team India Trolled For "Fun Day Out In The Woods"
Team India Trolled For "Fun Day Out In The Woods"
MS Dhoni Stops While Batting To Set The Field For Bangladesh - Watch
MS Dhoni Stops While Batting To Set The Field For Bangladesh - Watch
KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Hit Purple Patch As India Beat Bangladesh In Warm-Up Contest
KL Rahul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav Hit Purple Patch As India Beat Bangladesh In Warm-Up Contest
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.