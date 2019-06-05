Twitter Reacts As India Start World Cup 2019 Campaign On A High

Virat Kohli's team started their World Cup 2019 campaign on a high as they defeated South Africa by six wickets at The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday. Rohit Sharma was the star of India's run chase as he remained unbeaten on 122 runs off 144 balls. This was South Africa's third straight loss of the tournament. Fans, politicians and former players took to twitter to congratulate Team India on their resounding win. While some dubbed Rohit Sharma's innings as class act, others heaped praise on Indian bowlers who restricted South Africa to a modest total.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman, who himself made his name by helping India out in tricky situations, called Rohit Sharma's knock as "mature innings".

"A wonderful, mature innings from Rohit Sharma. Great assessment of the situation and seeing India through to the win in the end, a hallmark of top players @ImRo45 . A well begun World Cup campaign for Team India," Laxman wrote on Twitter.

Renowned commentator and cricket analyst Harsha Bhogle described Rohit's century as "invaluable".

"Wonderful result for India. Many boxes ticked. Bumrah was magnificent as was Chahal and India will like the solidity from Rahul and Dhoni. And Rohit Sharma was unhurried, his slowest odi century but one that was invaluable," Bhogle Tweeted.

After Rohit Sharma's match-winning knock, fans came down hard on all those that had criticised the India vice-captain for his mixed performance during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019.

One of the fans wrote, "Promising Cricketer for a reason. They trolled him for his performance in IPL and warm up games, he now replied them his worth in real match".

India will play Australia next on June 9 at The Oval, London.