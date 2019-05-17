 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Watch: MS Dhoni Watches On As Sachin Tendulkar Bowls Bouncers To VVS Laxman In Throwback Video

Updated: 17 May 2019 18:21 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க বাংলায় পড়ুন

VVS Laxman along with Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid have been the epitome of Test cricket.

Watch: MS Dhoni Watches On As Sachin Tendulkar Bowls Bouncers To VVS Laxman In Throwback Video
MS Dhoni's determination and grit helped him evolve as one of the finest cricketers. © Twitter

MS Dhoni's determination and grit helped him evolve as one of the finest cricketers to have donned the Indian jersey. In a throwback video, posted by former India mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, the former India captain was seen closely observing Sachin Tendulkar giving bouncer practice to VVS Laxman during the India vs England Test series in 2008. Laxman left alone the first tennis-ball bouncer bowled by Tendulkar, while he ducked on the second delivery as Dhoni, stationed at his position, watched the indoor session unfold in Chennai change-room.

Watch the engaging indoor session here:

The practice, however, didn't prove to be of much help to Test specialist Laxman as he scored 37, 26, 0 and 15 in the two-match series, which hosts India won by a 1-0 margin.

The series came after India thrashed the touring English side 5-0 in seven-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The final two matches were called off without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Laxman, one of the greats of Test cricket, went on to score 8,781 from 134 matches at an average of nearly 46 in the longest format of the game. He made his last Test appearance in 2012 against Australia at Adelaide.

Cricket legend Tendulkar reached a milestone of 200 Tests, before calling time on his glorious career. He along side Laxman and Rahul Dravid had guided their national team to numerous victories in Tests and ODIs.

Tendulkar accumulated 15,921 in the longest format of the game at an average of 53.78, with the highest score of an unbeaten 248.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni VVS Laxman Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar Sachin Tendulkar Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • VVS Laxman has been the epitome of Test cricket
  • Cricket legend Tendulkar reached a milestone of 200 Tests
  • Tendulkar accumulated 15,921 in the longest format of the game
Related Articles
MS Dhoni Should Bat At No. 5 In World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar
MS Dhoni Should Bat At No. 5 In World Cup 2019: Sachin Tendulkar
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Team India "Touchdown" In London
World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli, Team India "Touchdown" In London
"All Geared Up": Team India Leaves For World Cup 2019. See Pictures
"All Geared Up": Team India Leaves For World Cup 2019. See Pictures
MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni's Role Massive, Will Be Big Player In World Cup 2019: Ravi Shastri
MS Dhoni Hints At Post-Retirement Plans In Viral Video: Report
MS Dhoni Hints At Post-Retirement Plans In Viral Video: Report
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 19 May 2019

Poll of the day

Election News

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Modi's Magic Worked, Says Union Minister Vijay Goel

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Election Results: "India Wins Yet Again", Tweets PM Narendra Modi After BJP's Big Victory

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Lok Sabha Election Results 2019: From Amethi To Bhopal, The Ten Most Intense Battles On Counting Day

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Election Results 2019: <i>"Chowkidar Chor Hai"</i> Flops, Churning In Congress, Gandhis In Huddle

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.