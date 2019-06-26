 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Kevin Pietersen Says Eoin Morgan Scared Of Mitchell Starc, England Captain Loses His Smile

Updated: 26 June 2019 13:05 IST

Kevin Pietersen tweeted that Eoin Morgan's approach to Mitchell Starc's first delivery was not very reassuring.

Kevin Pietersen Says Eoin Morgan Scared Of Mitchell Starc, England Captain Loses His Smile
Eoin Morgan managed just four runs, through a boundary, in England's infamous defeat. © AFP

England captain Eoin Morgan looked optimistic despite a 64-run loss to Australia that put the hosts' hope of a World Cup 2019 semi-finals on the edge at Lord's in London on Tuesday. However, Eoin Morgan lost his smile soon after he was asked about one of his supposed weaknesses observed by former England captain Kevin Pietersen. Eoin Morgan gave a cold response to the question, quashing Pietersen's claim with minimum words. England are scheduled to play India and New Zealand in their last two league stage matches, which they would desperately aim to win to make it to the semi-finals.

Pietersen commented on Morgan's approach to a fiery first ball by Mitchell Starc, a short-length delivery on the hips. Morgan defended the ball and pushed it to the on-side.

"The England captain stepping to square leg when Starc bowled his first delivery to him made me think England could have a little problem over the next week or so," Pietersen said in a tweet.

Calling Morgan a "weak" England captain, Pietersen added: "I hope not, but I've not seen a captain show such a weakness for a while..."

Morgan managed just four runs, through a boundary, in England's infamous defeat.

Later at the post-match press conference, Morgan was asked about Pietersen's jibe at his batting approach.

"Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter and said he thought you looked scared of the ball and you were backing away from Mitchell Starc," a reported asked Morgan.

The England captain replied with a fading smile: "Really? Excellent.

"I didn't feel like that way at all" Morgan added, before quickly moving to the next question.

England will host India at Edgbaston, Birmingham, in their next World Cup 2019 match on Sunday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Eoin Joseph Gerard Morgan Eoin Morgan Kevin Pietersen Kevin Pietersen World Cup 2019 Cricket England vs Australia, Match 32 Lord's, London Lord's, London
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Says England
World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Says England's "Fate Is In Our Own Hands" After Defeat To Australia
Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: England Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
Cricket World Cup 2019, England vs Australia: England Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Won
World Cup 2019: Eoin Morgan Won't Do A Virat Kohli For Steve Smith, David Warner During England vs Australia Clash
Eoin Morgan Terms His Record 17 Sixes Against Afghanistan As "Strange" And "Weird"
Eoin Morgan Terms His Record 17 Sixes Against Afghanistan As "Strange" And "Weird"
World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan
World Cup 2019: Rashid Khan's Expensive Spell Inspires Meme Fest, Cricketers Come To His Rescue
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.