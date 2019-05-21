 
Jofra Archer Included As England Announce 15-Member World Cup 2019 Team

Updated: 21 May 2019 14:33 IST

Jofra Archer's late bid for a World Cup place was rewarded with the Barbados-born fast bowler being named in hosts England's 15-man squad for the tournament.

Jofra Archer Included As England Announce 15-Member World Cup 2019 Team
Jofra Archer, who qualified to play for England in March, has been included in the World Cup 2019 squad. © Twitter

World Cup 2019 hosts England on Tuesday announced their 15-man squad for ICC's showpiece event that starts on May 30. Barbados-born Jofra Archer, who was not part of the preliminary England squad that was announced, has been included in the 15-member team. England's World Cup 2019 squad has three changes from the preliminary squad, which was announced last month. Joe Denly and David Willey, who were both part of the preliminary squad, have missed out while Archer, Liam Dawson and James Vince have found a place in England World Cup 2019 team.

Archer was called up after making his England debut in the recently-concluded ODI series against Pakistan. The 24-year-old fast bowler played two matches in England's 4-0 series victory, taking two wickets.

Archer only became qualified for England in March and has played just three one-day internationals.

He edged out left-arm quick David Willey, a veteran of 46 ODIs, after both pacemen featured during England's 4-0 series win at home to Pakistan which concluded Sunday.

Liam Dawson returns to the England set-up for the first time since sustaining a side strain during October's limited-overs tour of Sri Lanka.

The 29-year-old left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder has been in fine form for his county Hampshire, claiming 18 wickets and averaging 45 with the bat during Hampshire's run to the One-Day Cup final.

James Vince came in for Alex Hales after England decided against picking the Nottinghamshire batsman following a ban for recreational drug use.

The England squad will report to the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Friday ahead of the warm-up fixture against Australia on Saturday.

England, the world's top ranked ODI side, are bidding to win the World Cup for the first time.

They launch the tournament against South Africa at The Oval on May 30.

England 15-man ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Squad

England World Cup squad:

Eoin Morgan (Captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

(With AFP Inputs)

