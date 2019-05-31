Indian Fans Defend Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed For Wearing Traditional Outfit To Meet Queen Elizabeth

Even as all the captains of the teams participating in the World Cup 2019 looked dapper dressed in smart suits when they met Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and others from the Royal family, Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed bravely stood out by sporting a traditional outfit from his country. Sarfaraz Ahmed attended the Royal meet dressed in a white shalwar kameez with the Pakistan team's green blazer to back it up. While there were many who applauded Sarfaraz Ahmed for sticking to his roots, there were a few detractors as well, none more scathing than Pakistan-born Canadian writer Tarek Fatah.

Tarek Fatah trolled Sarfaraz Ahmed for being "dressed in pyjamas", adding that he was surprised the Pakistan skipper "didn't come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume".

Every other captain, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, SouthAfrica, NewZealand, West Indies & Zimbabwe is smartly turned out in jacket & tie, but no, not the Pakistani. No sir, not him. I'm surprised he didn't come in his Lungi-Banyan-Topi costume. How does ...? — Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) May 30, 2019

While many Pakistanis hit back at Tarek Fatah for his comments, there were numerous Indian fans who came out in defence of Sarfaraz Ahmed.

See absolutely nothing wrong with that. He is dressed well, looks good, embraces his culture, is confident enough to wear what he is comfortable in. See no reason for making any concessions for the queen. — Jai Hind (@mrjaihind) May 30, 2019

I was not expecting this from you. Mahatma Gandhi met King in London in Dhoti. His advisers called him dont do that ,he replied I want to show that king robbed me n my country,I have nothing to luxury. — R (@ravindraj12) May 30, 2019

I differ on this. what is the harm if someone dresses in his own country's dress. why it is essential to wear suit in England? If that be so, will every foreigner visiting PM Modi, should essentially wear kurta paizama? and alternately should all ladies wear skirt in England? — ketan Satnalia (@kesa1917) May 30, 2019

What's wrong? If it was me I would have probably gone in a traditional south Indian attire. That's my wish. That's Indian, That's subcontinent's culture. There is nothing wrong in going in a western attire but there is no need to ridicule someone for wearing traditional attire — Naga Abhishek Bollapragada (@nbollapr) May 30, 2019

It's really sad that even in such a competitive world, we are judging based on clothes. Let me remind you sir, we Indians too have almost same culture and it's good if @SarfarazA_54 wants to promote his culture. Also, GROW UP. — Mohita (@itsmohitahere) May 30, 2019

What's wrong in wearing his National dress? In fact, I wish even Virat had the sense or right advice of wearing his national dress too! — Ranendra Ojha (@ranendra_ojha) May 30, 2019

For once i dont see anything wrong in this...

Ideally all the captains should have dressed in their native "poshaakhs"...



Does the queen wear a saree when she comes here to visit heads of states? Or her children n grandkids adhere to other cultures dress codes? No! — Chowkidar Renu Gadgil(@RenuGadgil) May 30, 2019

Indian captain Virat Kohli too met the Queen and, standing next to England captain Eoin Morgan, was all smiles in the picture tweeted by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The World Cup 2019, to be contested in a round-robin format, began on Thursday with hosts England beating South Africa in the tournament opener at Kennington Oval, London.

Pakistan, led by Sarfraz Ahmed, will look to draw inspiration from their Champions Trophy 2017 triumph and begin their World Cup 2019 on a positive note against a power-hitting West Indies side at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Friday.

Pakistan were beaten by minnows Afghanistan in the warm-up game, while the Windies showed intent by scoring over 400 runs in the warm-up game against New Zealand.

Pakistan have lost their past ten One-day Internationals (ODI) including a 5-0 whitewash by Australia and 4-0 thumping by England and their problems were further compounded when they went down to outsiders Afghanistan by three wickets in a warm-up match.