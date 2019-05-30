 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019: Virat Kohli Meets Queen Elizabeth, Fans Ask Him To Bring Back Kohinoor

Updated: 30 May 2019 15:52 IST

Virat Kohli and the other team captains for the World Cup 2019 met Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace ahead of the tournament.

© Twitter

Virat Kohli met Queen Elizabeth II before the beginning of the World Cup 2019, where he will lead the Indian team for the first time in the 50-over ICC showpiece event. The Indian skipper visited the iconic Buckingham Palace along with other captains of the World Cup 2019 participating teams ahead of the Opening Party at the Mall on Wednesday. While many Indians were soaked up in joy and pride, some came up with hilarious comments on Virat Kohli's photographs with Queen Elizabeth on social media.

"Captains including @Eoin16 and @imVkohli met Her Majesty and His Royal Highness before joining a Garden Party at Buckingham Palace," The Royal Family captioned a picture of the Queen looking at Virat Kohli.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) joined in saying: "Skipper meets the Queen #CWC19".

Reacting on the pictures, some Indian fans reminded Kohli of the Kohinoor diamond that was taken from India and is now part of the Crown Jewels.

The reminders came much in shape of memes that left Twitter in splits.

The World Cup 2019, to be played in a round-robin format, started on Thursday with England taking on South Africa in the opener in London.

Kohli-led India will open their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at The Rose Bowl, Southampton, on June 5.

India have won the World Cup title twice in 1983 and 2011.

MS Dhoni, who led India to their second title in 2011, will guide the team and captain Kohli with his experience from behind the stumps in the ongoing edition.

