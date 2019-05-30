 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, Cricket World Cup 2019: England, South Africa Begin Quest For First World Cup Trophy

Updated:5/30/2019 2:02:37 PM IST

Live Cricket Score 2019 World Cup, ENG vs SA, ICC Cricket Live Score: England and South Africa have never won a World Cup trophy.

2019 World Cup, ENG vs SA, ICC Cricket Live Score: England, South Africa will begin World Cup 2019. © AFP

England, under the captaincy of Eoin Morgan, will launch their World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at Kennington Oval, London, on Thursday. After having suffered a first-round exit in the 2015 edition of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, England have improved tremendously in last few years and shown the world what they are capable of. In their run-up to hosting the showpiece ICC event, England climbed to the top of the One-day International (ODI) rankings and scored record highest ODI total twice, which now stands at 481 for six. Batting has been the basis of England's ODI rejuvenation, with Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Morgan and the dynamic Jos Buttler among a top seven who can all change the course of an innings in the blink of an eye. (LIVE SCORECARD) 

World Cup 2019 Match Live Score Updates Between England vs South Africa, straight from Kennington Oval, London 
 

    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team South Africa South Africa Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs England vs South Africa, Match 1 Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table.
