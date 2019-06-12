India Will Miss Injured Shikhar Dhawan, Says Ross Taylor

India were dealt a massive blow when opener Shikhar Dhawan sustained a thumb injury during the World Cup 2019 clash against Australia. However, Dhawan will remain under observation and stay in England with Team India. Virat Kohli's team are all set to take on New Zealand next and Ross Taylor is of the view that India would miss the injured Shikhar Dhawan and the chance to open with a left-right batting combination, with Rohit Sharma. "I haven't been in the bowling meetings, but obviously Shikhar is a big loss to India. The presence, he plays very well at ICC (International Cricket Council) tournaments and has a very good record over here," said Taylor.

"Himself and Rohit Sharma have a very good partnership, and I think they complement each other well because they're right and left-handed.

"In terms of our line-up, I think we've had a similar balanced side for a long time, and when you do have a right-left hand combination, it does put pressure in different ways on the bowling opposition."

New Zealand outplayed India, who are among the favourites alongside champions Australia and hosts England, in a pre-tournament warm-up game last month.

Taylor said that his team's recent success against the Virat Kohli-led side, including their ability to deal with Indian spinners in Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, would give them confidence.

"We've faced India a lot in recent times and had some success against them," said Taylor, who hit a match-winning 82 against Bangladesh.

"Obviously, two world-class spinners on their day. I think we've had success at different stages. We'll have to wait and see what the wicket produces tomorrow," he added.

The Kiwis on the other hand have a right-left pair of Martin Guptill and Colin Munro, which Taylor said was useful on English grounds with shorter boundaries on one side of the wicket.

(With AFP Inputs)