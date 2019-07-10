 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs New Zealand, Manchester Weather Forecast: Intermittent Rain Expected On Reserve Day

Updated: 10 July 2019 08:30 IST

India will be through to the World Cup 2019 final if the match is called off on the reserve day because of their higher position on the points table.

The World Cup semi-final was hit by rain at around 6:30 pm IST on Tuesday. © AFP

The first World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester was suspended due to rain on Tuesday. Play will continue on the reserve day, on Wednesday, with New Zealand set to resume their innings at 211/5 in 46.1 overs. According to AccuWeather, intermittent rain is expected on Wednesday. The weather in Manchester will remain cloudy from 1 pm to 4 pm IST. However, at 5 pm IST, rain is expected to hit Old Trafford but should ease a bit between 6 to 8 pm. It is expected to return from 9 pm to 11 pm IST with chances of play getting affected on multiple occasions.

On Tuesday, the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final was hit by rain at around 6:30 pm IST. Heavy rain continued for four hours, leaving massive puddles on the outfield and the in the end causing play to be deferred.

The rain did ease at around 10:20 pm IST with an inspection being scheduled for 10:40 pm. The match officials were also seen coming out on field to check the conditions of the outfield.

But before the inspection could take place, the drizzle returned, with the play being finally suspended for the day.

If the match is not completed on Wednesday (reserve day), India will be through to the final due to their higher league-stage position.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
Highlights
  • The semi-final between India and New Zealand was suspended due to rain
  • Play will continue on the reserve day on Wednesday
  • New Zealand are set to resume their innings at 211/5 in 46.1 overs
