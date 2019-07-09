Hardik Pandya, one of India's three seam bowlers in the team for the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, faced an injury scare at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. After being rested for three overs, the 25-year-old all-rounder returned to the field but didn't seem moving well. "After feeling some discomfort in his groin when bowling, Hardik Pandya has left the field. Worrying signs for India fans," Cricket World Cup said in a tweet. However, Hardik Pandya was soon brought back into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli.