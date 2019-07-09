 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Hardik Pandya Faces Injury Scare During India vs New Zealand World Cup Semi-Final

Updated: 09 July 2019 18:05 IST

Hardik Pandya pulled up during his first bowling spell in the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand but returned to the field after spending a little time in the dressing room.

Hardik Pandya was seen being treated by the Indian team physio Patrick Farhart. © Twitter

Hardik Pandya, one of India's three seam bowlers in the team for the World Cup 2019 semi-final against New Zealand, faced an injury scare at Old Trafford in Manchester on Tuesday. After being rested for three overs, the 25-year-old all-rounder returned to the field but didn't seem moving well. "After feeling some discomfort in his groin when bowling, Hardik Pandya has left the field. Worrying signs for India fans," Cricket World Cup said in a tweet. However, Hardik Pandya was soon brought back into the attack by skipper Virat Kohli.

At the end of the 16th over, Pandya's fourth in the spell, he was seen being treated by the Indian team physio Patrick Farhart on the sidelines.

After a swift 17th over by spinner Ravindra Jadeja, Mayank Agarwal came on the field for limping Pandya.

However, Pandya returned to the field in the 20th over and resumed bowling in the 27th over.

By then India hadn't leaked a single boundary in 12 overs.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Hardik Himanshu Pandya Hardik Pandya Old Trafford, Manchester Old Trafford, Manchester World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
  • Hardik Pandya is one of India's three seam bowlers in the team for semis
  • He faced an injury scare at Old Trafford on Tuesday
  • Pandya returned to the field but didn't seem moving well
