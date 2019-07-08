India vs New Zealand Semi-Final: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson 2008 U-19 World Cup Rivalry Revived

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, once Under-19 captains of their national teams, have a come long way since leading their respective sides in the 2008 U-19 World Cup. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are not new to facing each other on a big stage as they had earlier met during the 2008 U-19 World Cup semi-final in Kuala Lumpur. Eleven years later, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have revived all the memories from the match, as they are set to lead their respective teams in the first semi-final of the World Cup 2019. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final, the official Twitter handle of Cricket World Cup, shared a picture of both the captains from their U-19 days.

11 years ago, #ViratKohli and #KaneWilliamson faced off in the ICC U19 World Cup semi-final in Malaysia.



On Tuesday, they will lead India and New Zealand in the #CWC19 semi-final at Old Trafford!



Full circle #TeamIndia | #BackTheBlackCaps pic.twitter.com/FakooHmfUY — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 7, 2019

India had defeated New Zealand by 3 wickets (D/L method) during the 2008 U-19 World Cup. Kohli led India to the title thereafter.

On Tuesday, with the World Cup 2019 final berth at stake, both Kohli and Williamson will expect their sides to put their best foot forward.

India, whose league match against New Zealand was washed out, have suffered just one defeat at this World Cup so far, against England, and ended on top of the 10-team group stage, making them strong favourites to beat New Zealand. While New Zealand have lost their last their matches of the World Cup 2019 league stage.

New Zealand hold a slender advantage in the World Cup head-to-head, as they have won four matches out their last eight meetings, with one match having no result.

Interestingly though, India have never beaten New Zealand in a World Cup match in England.