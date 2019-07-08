 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson 2008 U-19 World Cup Rivalry Revived

Updated: 08 July 2019 15:51 IST

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will face off on a big stage, 11 years after the 2009 U-19 World Cup semi-final where two had led their respective sides.

India vs New Zealand Semi-Final: Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson 2008 U-19 World Cup Rivalry Revived
Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, once Under-19 captains of their national teams © AFP

Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson, once Under-19 captains of their national teams, have a come long way since leading their respective sides in the 2008 U-19 World Cup. Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson are not new to facing each other on a big stage as they had earlier met during the 2008 U-19 World Cup semi-final in Kuala Lumpur. Eleven years later, Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson have revived all the memories from the match, as they are set to lead their respective teams in the first semi-final of the World Cup 2019. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand World Cup 2019 semi-final, the official Twitter handle of Cricket World Cup, shared a picture of both the captains from their U-19 days.

India had defeated New Zealand by 3 wickets (D/L method) during the 2008 U-19 World Cup. Kohli led India to the title thereafter.

On Tuesday, with the World Cup 2019 final berth at stake, both Kohli and Williamson will expect their sides to put their best foot forward.

India, whose league match against New Zealand was washed out, have suffered just one defeat at this World Cup so far, against England, and ended on top of the 10-team group stage, making them strong favourites to beat New Zealand. While New Zealand have lost their last their matches of the World Cup 2019 league stage.

New Zealand hold a slender advantage in the World Cup head-to-head, as they have won four matches out their last eight meetings, with one match having no result.

Interestingly though, India have never beaten New Zealand in a World Cup match in England.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson will face off on a big stage
  • India had defeated New Zealand by 3 wickets (D/L method)
  • New Zealand hold a slender advantage in the World Cup head-to-head
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand, Semi Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand, Semi Final: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-Final: Face-Off, Virat Kohli vs Lockie Ferguson
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Semi-Final: Face-Off, Virat Kohli vs Lockie Ferguson
Preview: India Bid For Final Berth Against Unstable New Zealand
Preview: India Bid For Final Berth Against Unstable New Zealand
"You Will Always Be My Captain": Virat Kohli
"You Will Always Be My Captain": Virat Kohli's Touching Tribute To MS Dhoni On His Birthday
Virat Kohli Retains Top ODI Ranking But Rohit Sharma Bridges The Gap
Virat Kohli Retains Top ODI Ranking But Rohit Sharma Bridges The Gap
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.