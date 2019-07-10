 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Spectacular Catch To Remove Tom Latham In World Cup Semi-Final

Updated: 10 July 2019 16:43 IST
Ravindra Jadeja's brilliance in the field helped India to restrict New Zealand to 239 runs in the World Cup semi-final.

Watch: Ravindra Jadeja Takes Spectacular Catch To Remove Tom Latham In World Cup Semi-Final
Ravindra Jadeja has been exceptional in the field for India in the World Cup 2019. © AFP

India's World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand resumed from where it was suspended on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. New Zealand were 211 for five when they came out to bat on Wednesday on the reserve day. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham failed to find the fence and they decided to look for quick runs by running hard between the wickets. In the 49th over, Tom Latham tried to clear the field on the leg side off Bhuvneshwar Kumar's bowling, but he found Ravindra Jadeja in the deep who took an exceptional catch to remove the left-hander.

Here's the video of the catch:

Also, in the 48th over, when Taylor was looking for two runs and Ravindra Jadeja came running in from the deep and struck a direct-hit to send Taylor back for 74. These two wickets affected New Zealand's total.

Ravindra Jadeja did not feature in the first eight games for India in this World Cup. However, his contribution in the field has been instrumental in India's success in the league stage of the showpiece event.

The 30-year-old all-rounder has managed to save 41 runs in the ongoing World Cup 2019 so far, which is the most by any fielder in the tournament. The second best in the list is Martin Guptill who has saved 34 runs.

For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar was the pick of the bowlers. He returned with figures of three for 43 in his 10 overs. Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal also chipped in with one wicket each. New Zealand's innings ended at 239 for eight in their 50 overs.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja World Cup 2019 Cricket India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja took an amazing catch to dismiss Tom Latham
  • Jadeja's fielding helped India to keep New Zealand under 250
  • Jadeja is the most successful fielder in the World Cup
