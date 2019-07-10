India vs New Zealand Semi-Final Live Score, World Cup 2019: India Look To Wrap Up New Zealand Amid Rain Threat
India vs New Zealand Semi-final Live Score, 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup: India-New Zealand clash was moved to the reserve day due to rain.
India's World Cup 2019 semi-final match against New Zealand was suspended for the day after rain stopped the proceedings on Tuesday at Old Trafford in Manchester. The semi-final match will resume on Wednesday at 3pm IST. After winning the toss and electing to bat, New Zealand got off to a poor start as they managed to score just 27 runs and lost the wicket of Martin Guptill in the first ten overs. Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar were exceptional with the ball and the spinners also did the damage in the middle-overs. New Zealand were 211 for 5 off 46.1 overs when persistent rain worsened sufficiently for the umpires to halt play at 2:00 pm local time (6:30pm IST) with 23 balls left in the innings. (LIVE SCORECARD)
World Cup 2019 Match Today, Live Score Updates Between India vs New Zealand Semi-final, Straight from Old Trafford, Manchester.
- 14:39 (IST)Jul 10, 2019
Play to resume in 20 min!Warm up is in full swing at Old Trafford.
Shaky first touch from Kohli— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019
'Ave it from Pant
Safe hands from Dhoni
India might not have been taking their warm-ups all that seriously!#INDvNZ | #CWC19 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/3b09swTHvK
- 14:31 (IST)Jul 10, 2019
Yuzvendra Chahal is getting tips from his idol!Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is getting some valuable tips from his idol Australian legend Shane Warne.
Chahal taking notes from the man himself- @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/YyCqjruKDB— BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2019
- 14:24 (IST)Jul 10, 2019
Kohli is getting his feet moving!Indian skipper Virat Kohli is all prepared for the match. Looks like we will see a lot of feet movement.
Getting those feet moving #CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/YkMnkADZWi— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019
- 14:20 (IST)Jul 10, 2019
Play to resume from New Zealand's overnight score!The play will resume from where it stopped yesterday. New Zealand are 211/5 in 46.1 overs. Ross Taylor is unbeaten on 67 while Tom Latham is not out on 3. They have 23 more deliveries left in their innings and would like to get as close to 250 as possible.
- 14:06 (IST)Jul 10, 2019
Good news for Indian fans!Good news for Indian fans, Hardik Pandya, who faced an injury scare yesterday, is warming up.
The sound off @hardikpandya7's bat #CWC19 | #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/GNCpDZ0BBq— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019
- 13:59 (IST)Jul 10, 2019
Manchester weather update.Intermittent rain is expected today as well in Manchester but good news is weather is much brighter compared to yesterday. for the time being. Click here to read our full report.
- 13:41 (IST)Jul 10, 2019
Can NZ finish on a high note?New Zealand have 5 wickets in hand with experienced Ross Taylor and Tom Latham at the crease. Can they finish on a high note against India in their last 23 balls?
211 on board. Five wickets in hand. 23 balls remaining. Ross Taylor and Tom Latham at the crease.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 10, 2019
How much will New Zealand finish with in #CWC19 today?#BackTheBlackcaps pic.twitter.com/CdwvESaakk