World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup Semi-Final: "Where Is Dhoni?" Fans Ask As MS Dhoni Does Not Come In To Bat Early

Updated: 10 July 2019 17:31 IST

India lost quick wickets as the New Zealand fast bowlers ran riot against the top order.

MS Dhoni came in to bat at number seven in the World Cup 2019 semi-final. © AFP

MS Dhoni has been criticised a lot during the ongoing World Cup 2019 for his cautious approach in the middle overs. However, on Wednesday, during India's World Cup semi-final match against New Zealand when the team was in trouble, fans took to Twitter and started asking "Where is Dhoni?" In the match at Old Trafford in Manchester, Team India were asked to chase a target of 240 in 50 overs. India lost three quick wickets with Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul all fell for one.

After the third wicket, when Dinesh Karthik came out to bat, cricket fans flooded Twitter with questions asking where Dhoni was and why the former India captain has not come out to bat.

Earlier in the match, New Zealand came out to complete their innings that was halted due to rain on Tuesday. New Zealand managed to stretch their overnight score of 211 for five to 239 for eight at the end of 50 overs.

For New Zealand, Matt Henry removed the leading run-scorer Rohit Sharma for one and in the next over Trent Boult dismissed India captain Virat Kohli. Henry then removed KL Rahul to leave India behind in the all-important semi-final clash. Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant did try to steady the innings but James Neesham took a blinder to end their small partnership and put New Zealand on top of the game.

Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni World Cup 2019 India vs New Zealand, 1st Semi Final Cricket
  • MS Dhoni was not sent in early when Team India lost quick wickets
  • New Zealand were on top in the semi-final in Manchester
  • Rohit, Kohli, Rahul all fell for one run
