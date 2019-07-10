 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Fans Come Out In Support Of Team India After Heartbreaking Loss To New Zealand In Semi-Final

Updated: 10 July 2019 21:05 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

After India's loss, fans took to Twitter to sympathise with the players. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja who played out of their skins to bring India back from the dead, won a lot of praise.

Fans Come Out In Support Of Team India After Heartbreaking Loss To New Zealand In Semi-Final
MS Dhoni-Ravindra Jadeja added over 100 runs for the 7th wicket. © AFP

India bowed out of World Cup 2019 after losing to New Zealand by 18 runs in the first semi-final of World Cup 2019. Gritty half-centuries from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni went in vain as India were all out for 221 runs in 49.3 overs. India lost their top three batsmen for just five runs inside four overs as Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul could score just one run each. Dhoni and Jadeja added over 100 runs for the seventh wicket to keep India in the chase but the duo both got out in quick succession trying to up the ante. From there on, India couldn't recover and eventually fell 18 runs short of the target. 

After India's loss, fans, former players and Bollywood stars took to Twitter to sympathise with the Indian players. Dhoni and Jadeja, who played out of their skins to bring India back from the dead, won a lot of praise.

Consoling Team India on Twitter, one fan wrote:

Jadeja, who raised several eyebrows when he was picked in the playing XI, answered his critics with both bat and ball received the maximum applause. 

Praising Jadeja, a fan tweeted:

The biggest turning point of the match came when MS Dhoni fell in the penultimate over after Martin Guptill's throw dismantled the stumps. 

Praising both Dhoni and Jadeja, a fan posted:

With this win, New Zealand have made it to their successive finals of cricket's biggest tournament. They will now take on the winner of the second semi-final on July 14 in the final at Lord's.

Highlights
  • India lost their top three batsmen for just five runs
  • Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul got out for one run each
  • MS Dhoni-Ravindra Jadeja added over 100 runs for the seventh wicket
World Cup 2019: "240 Was Enough To Put Pressure On India," Says Kane Williamson
World Cup 2019: "We Are Sad But Not Devastated," Says Virat Kohli After Semi-Final Heartbreak
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
World Cup Semi-Final: Billion Hearts Broken, India Exit World Cup After Defeat To New Zealand
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
