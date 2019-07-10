Virat Kohli's Flop Show In World Cup Semi-Finals Ignites "911" Tweets'
Virat Kohli has scores of 9, 1 and 1 in the three World Cup semi-finals he has played so far.
Virat Kohli left his fans disappointed after he managed to score only one run in the first World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester on Wednesday. It was the third consecutive occasion when Virat Kohli failed to make it count in a World Cup semi-final. During the 2011 World Cup semi-final, Virat Kohli scored only nine runs while in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, he scored one run. Soon after Virat Kohli was dismissed for one by Trent Boult on Wednesday, fans took to Twitter to vent out their frustration, and also suggested that was a "call for an emergency 911 for Virat Kohli," following the India skipper's consecutive flop shows.
Check out the fans reaction here:
Virat Kohli in Worldcup Semi finals:— Robin (@robinjagal) July 10, 2019
2011 - 9(21) vs Pakistan
2015 - 1(13) vs Australia
2019 - 1(6) vs New Zealand
It's a tradition guys!!!
911 for India#INDvNZ#CWC19pic.twitter.com/IIFAVsYvZv
#indiavsNewzealand— Rohit Thakur (@Rohit_Thakur_) July 10, 2019
Virat is known as a legend.
3 semifinal scores
9,1,1.
For sure that calls for an emergency (911) @imVkohli
Last 3 world cup semifinals— jagadeesh45 (@thalapathyjegan) July 10, 2019
Virat kholi score
9,1,1
Know it's for india call 911 emergency #ICCCWC2019 #indiavsNewzealand @imVkohli
#indiavsNewzealand #INDvsNZ #CWC19 @imVkohli— (@DashImpulsive) July 10, 2019
Virat Kohli's three Semi-final scores
2011- 9
2015-1
2019-1
911 , call the emergency. Oh sorry this is India not US.
Kohli was the second wicket for fall after India lost their in-form batsman Rohit Sharma (1) early on the reserve day of their semi-final against New Zealand. It was also the lowest score for Kohli in the World Cup 2019.
Kohli, who hasn't scored a century in the World Cup 2019, has registered five consecutive half-centuries in the tournament, with the high score of 82.
The 30-year-old Kohli is ninth on the highest run-scorers' list in the World Cup 2019. He has scored 443 at an average of 55.38.
Overall, Kohli has represented India in 235 One-day Internationals (ODIs), scoring 11,285 at an average over 59. He also holds the high score of 183.