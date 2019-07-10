Virat Kohli left his fans disappointed after he managed to score only one run in the first World Cup 2019 semi-final between India and New Zealand in Manchester on Wednesday. It was the third consecutive occasion when Virat Kohli failed to make it count in a World Cup semi-final. During the 2011 World Cup semi-final, Virat Kohli scored only nine runs while in the 2015 World Cup semi-final, he scored one run. Soon after Virat Kohli was dismissed for one by Trent Boult on Wednesday, fans took to Twitter to vent out their frustration, and also suggested that was a "call for an emergency 911 for Virat Kohli," following the India skipper's consecutive flop shows.