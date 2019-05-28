 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Sourav Ganguly, John Wright Share Moment Of Nostalgia In Commentary Box

Updated: 28 May 2019 18:54 IST

Under the mentorship of John Wright, Sourav Ganguly evolved as one of the finest Indian skippers.

Sourav Ganguly shared a moment of nostalgia in the commentary box. © Twitter

Sourav Ganguly shared a moment of nostalgia in the commentary box with his 2002 NatWest Series and 2003 World Cup coach John Wright during the India vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 warm-up match at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. Under the mentorship of John Wright, not only Sourav Ganguly did evolve as one of the finest Indian skippers but also helped his national team become a force to reckon with in world cricket. On Tuesday, when the duo came face-to-face inside the commentary box, a lot of nostalgic moments came up and Ganguly did not hesitate to share a few of them during the live telecast.

Ganguly introduced Wright to the viewers and the India's first foreign head coach promptly asked, "Who is the in-charge here?"

"It was always you, wasn't it? When I was captain, John Wright was making all the decision and I followed like an obedient student," Ganguly responded.

"My memory must have failed then because I think you were in charge and I used to just potter around in the background," Wright replied.

The former India skipper and his coach further went on to discuss about the team's line-up during their tenure.

Wright's mentorship helped India clinch the 2002 NatWest Series and reach the 2003 World Cup final against Australia.

Wright was India's eighth head coach, first foreigner and served a successful term from 2000 to 2005.

Following his term, Australian Greg Chappell took over and served a short and tumultuous term till 2007.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly World Cup 2019 Cricket
Highlights
  • Sourav Ganguly evolved as one of the finest Indian skippers
  • Ganguly introduced Wright to the viewers inside the commentary box
  • Wright was India's eighth head coach, first foreigner
