 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Live Cricket Score: India's Last Chance To Iron Out Glitches

Updated:5/28/2019 2:07:10 PM IST

ICC World Cup Live Score, IND vs BAN, Cricket Live Score: India take on Bangladesh in their final warm-up game.

Cricket World Cup 2019, India vs Bangladesh Warm-Up Match Live Cricket Score: India
IND vs BAN Live Score: India will be hoping to lay down a marker ahead of their World Cup opener. © AFP

Virat Kohli and his team will look to iron out the chinks in their batting in the warm-up contest against an unpredictable Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team produced a below-par performance in the inaugural warm-up contest against New Zealand as they were bundled out for 179 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja solely contributing most of the runs for the 2011 World Cup champions. Bangladesh will be looking to get their first hit-out before beginning their World Cup 2019 campaign after their first warm-up contest against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled. Apart from Jadeja, fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 30 runs for India in the first warm-up, in a match where most of the key Indian batsmen faltered. (LIVE SCORECARD)

World Cup 2019 Warm-Up Match Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, straight from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan returned for single-digit scores while Kohli and MS Dhoni managed to score mere 18 and 17 runs respectively.

KL Rahul, who stepped in to bat at No.4, also disappointed managing to score only six runs off 10 deliveries.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah once again proved himself, conceding only two runs from his four overs. He also picked up a wicket.

Fellow pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Jadeja were economical in their spells while all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked a wicket each.

    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Bangladesh Bangladesh Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni MS Dhoni Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Shakib Al Hasan Shakib Al Hasan World Cup 2019 Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    Watch: Kedar Jadhav To Act In "Race 4"? Rohit Sharma Drops Big Hint
    Watch: Kedar Jadhav To Act In "Race 4"? Rohit Sharma Drops Big Hint
    BCCI Ethics Officer Dismisses Conflict Of Interest Charge Against Sachin Tendulkar
    BCCI Ethics Officer Dismisses Conflict Of Interest Charge Against Sachin Tendulkar
    India Look To Repair Batting Issues In Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh
    India Look To Repair Batting Issues In Warm-Up Match Against Bangladesh
    World Cup 2019: Glenn McGrath Names England, India Favourites, Backs Australia To Reach Final
    World Cup 2019: Glenn McGrath Names England, India Favourites, Backs Australia To Reach Final
    Watch: Chelsea Star David Luiz Has A Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India Ahead Of World Cup
    Watch: Chelsea Star David Luiz Has A Special Message For Virat Kohli, Team India Ahead Of World Cup
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 IndiaIndia 113
    2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
    3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
    4 EnglandEngland 105
    5 AustraliaAustralia 98
    Last updated on: 19 May 2019

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.
    ss