Virat Kohli and his team will look to iron out the chinks in their batting in the warm-up contest against an unpredictable Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday. The Indian cricket team produced a below-par performance in the inaugural warm-up contest against New Zealand as they were bundled out for 179 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja solely contributing most of the runs for the 2011 World Cup champions. Bangladesh will be looking to get their first hit-out before beginning their World Cup 2019 campaign after their first warm-up contest against Pakistan was washed out without a ball being bowled. Apart from Jadeja, fellow all-rounder Hardik Pandya scored 30 runs for India in the first warm-up, in a match where most of the key Indian batsmen faltered. ( LIVE SCORECARD )

World Cup 2019 Warm-Up Match Live Score Updates Between India vs Bangladesh, straight from Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Openers Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan returned for single-digit scores while Kohli and MS Dhoni managed to score mere 18 and 17 runs respectively.

KL Rahul, who stepped in to bat at No.4, also disappointed managing to score only six runs off 10 deliveries.

In the bowling department, Jasprit Bumrah once again proved himself, conceding only two runs from his four overs. He also picked up a wicket.

Fellow pacer Mohammed Shami and spinner Jadeja were economical in their spells while all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal picked a wicket each.