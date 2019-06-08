India and Australia will face each other on Sunday in the standout clash of World Cup 2019 so far. The two-time champions, being led by Virat Kohli for the first time in a 50-over World Cup, will be desperate to lay down a marker against the the five-time world champions. The two teams have had quite the history in ICC World Cup contests but the Australians are streets ahead in the head to head count. India and Australia have clashed 11 times in ICC's showpiece event with the latter coming up trumps on eight occasions. However, in the past five editions of the tournament, India are the only team to have denied the Australians the trophy, in 2011 on home soil. India began their World Cup 2019 campaign with a comprehensive six-wicket win over South Africa, with Rohit Sharma scoring an unbeaten century, and the pair of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jasprit Bumrah getting the job done with the ball. Australia, on their part, got the better of Afghanistan in their first match and then fought off a stiff challenge from the West Indies to claim full points in their second.

When is the India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played on June 9, 2019 (Sunday).

Where will the India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match be played?

The India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be played at The Oval, London.

What time does the India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match begin?

The India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will begin at 03:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be telecast on the Star Sports Network.

How do I watch live streaming of the India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia World Cup 2019 match will be available on Hotstar. You can also catch the live updates on sports.ndtv.com.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)