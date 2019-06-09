 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: India Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI

Updated: 09 June 2019 12:34 IST

Australia might replace Nathan Coulter-Nile with Kane Richardson in their playing XI against India

World Cup 2019, India vs Australia: India Probable Playing XI, Australia Probable Playing XI
India and Australia are set to resume one of the greatest rivalries of the sport © AFP

India and Australia are set to resume one of the greatest rivalries of the sport in the World Cup 2019 clash at the Kennington Oval in London on Sunday. India, late starters in the World Cup 2019, got their campaign underway with a comprehensive victory over a depleted South African side. But the clash against Australia will be far more intense and will see some of the key battles among the rival players. Among them the face-off between India skipper Virat Kohli and Australia's pace spearhead Mitchell Starc will top the list. While Jasprit Bumrah will be rake up against David Warner and Steve Smith in the much-anticipated clash. The defending champions and most successful team in the World Cup will also be high on confidence after registering two victories on the trot.

In what is expected to be a flat, batting-friendly wicket at Kennington Oval, a balanced India side might not experiment with their playing XI as Virat Kohli will look to retain his same team from the previous match.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul will look to exploit the conditions against a fiery Australia pace-attack which will have plenty of pace and bounce on display. It will also be a major test of nerves for India's top batsmen against a formidable Australia bowling attack. 

Shikhar Dhawan, however, will in the thick of things and look to make a mark in the all-important clash.

Australia might replace Nathan Coulter-Nile. Australia's assistant coach and former World Cup winning captain Ricky Ponting is reportedly unhappy with Coulter-Nile going wicketless in the previous matches and might face the axe for the crucial India clash.

Coulter-Nile might be replaced by Kane Richardson, who is still to get a game in the World Cup 2019.

Probable XI:

India: MS Dhoni (wk), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Usman Khawaja, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk)

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Kedar Jadhav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Alex Carey (wk), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Shaun Marsh, Kane Richardson, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Australia Australia Cricket Team World Cup 2019 Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Mitchell Aaron Starc Mitchell Starc Cricket
Get the latest World Cup 2019 news, check out the World Cup 2019 schedule, World Cup live score & World Cup Points Table. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more World Cup 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Australia might replace Nathan Coulter-Nile in their playing XI
  • India and Australia are set to resume one of the greatest rivalries
  • Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, KL Rahul will look to exploit the conditions
Related Articles
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: India Face Australia In Clash Of The Titans
India vs Australia Live Cricket Score, World Cup 2019: India Face Australia In Clash Of The Titans
World Cup 2019: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc Shine In Australia
World Cup 2019: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc Shine In Australia's Close Win Over West Indies
England To Use Dukes Balls With More Pronounced Seam For Ashes
England To Use Dukes Balls With More Pronounced Seam For Ashes
Steve Smith
Steve Smith's Classy 89 Not Enough As New Zealand Win World Cup Warm-Up
Mitchell Starc Sues Insurance Company Over IPL Contract Payment
Mitchell Starc Sues Insurance Company Over IPL Contract Payment
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 113
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 111
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 04 June 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.