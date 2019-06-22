44.6 overs (2 Runs) Good recovery in the end by Jadhav! Rashid has slapped this firmly towards sweeper cover. Jadhav there first runs in for a catch but then realizes it is going to fall short. Stays back and tries to stop but then ball turns away, beats Jadhav who turns back and then dives and pushes it back in. Saves two in the end. 9 from this over. Top over for Afghanistan. 40 needed in 30.
44.5 overs (1 Run) A big shout for LBW but not given! Nabi looks to whip it over the short fine leg fielder but misses to get hit on the pads. There is an appeal but it is too high. The ball rolls towards square leg. A leg bye taken.
44.4 overs (0 Run) A dot! Important one! Short and on the body, Nabi looks to pull but misses.
44.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Rashid flat-bats it down to long on for one.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Seam-up delivery now, this is hit down to long off for one.
44.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Once again, a boundary of Shami's first ball of the over. Puts all the pressure on the bowler. Nabi uses his feet and coverts it into a half volley. Nabi hits it over mid off and bags a boundary.
Mohammed Shami comes back on. His figures so far are 7-1-25-1.
43.6 overs (0 Run) Direct hit and Nabi was a goner! Rashid makes room again and Bumrah bangs it short. This is pulled towards mid-wicket. Nabi sets off for a run but is sent back. Chahal has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Just the 4 from the over. Run rate needed above 8.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Khan makes room, Bumrah bangs it short. Rashid manages to slap it wide of sweeper cover and two is taken.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is hit down to long on for one.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker but misses, ends up bowling a full ball on the pads, this is flicked through square leg for one.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Another dot! Back of a length on off, this is guided to point.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Angles this one into the off stump, skids through. Rashid keeps it out.
Jasprit Bumrah is back. His figures so far read 7-1-22-2. Can he finish the game for India?
42.6 overs (0 Run) Just the three from the over! 53 needed in 42 now. Chahal ends the over with another slider. This is pushed back to the bowler.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! The slider again on off, Nabi pushes it to the left of the bowler.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, RK sweeps towards deep square leg for one.
42.3 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Just outside off, Rashid goes back and manages to cut it through point for two.
42.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
42.1 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and outside off, Rashid slashes at it but finds point.
Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his final spell. He has 2 overs left. His figures read so far 8-0-25-1.
41.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end! Nicely played! This is back of a length ball on off, Nabi rises high and then guides it fine on the off side. Two taken. A successful 10th over by Pandya. Decent day with the ball for him. His figures read, 10-1-51-2.
41.5 overs (1 Run) On the stumps, this is pushed back past the bowler and down to mid on for one. Khan is off the mark.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Goes short and on middle, Khan ducks under it.
Rashid Khan is the next man in. He also is no mug with the bat and can cause issues to India. We have seen his strike power but Afghanistan will want him to bat sensibly here, just partner Nabi.
41.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Soft, soft dismissal! Hardik Pandya strikes in his last over. Gets his second and another important wicket. He bowls the off cutter on middle, Zadran looks to flick but the ball sticks in the surface and comes slow. Najibullah ends up chipping it straight to the fielder at mid-wicket where Chahal makes no mistake. A decent innings from Zadran but he needed to continue. India though will be relieved to see the back of him as this partnership was starting to worry them. They might be just ahead here but can't relax. 59 needed in 51.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Uppish again but just wide! Nabi chips this ball on middle, wide of mid-wicket and down to long on for one.
41.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one outside off, Nabi looks to jam it out but misses.
40.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end but a very good over for Afghanistan! 8 from it! Back of a length on off, it is kept out. 60 to win in 54.
40.5 overs (0 Run) On the bounce! The slower one on middle, Zadran looks to flick but was into the shot way too early. It goes off the leading edge and falls just short of Chahal at mid-wicket.
40.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off, this is guided through cover-point for one.
40.3 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, Zadran with one leg up in the air, pulls it through square leg for one.
40.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is pushed to mid off.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Another wide! This is down the leg side, Zadran looks to flick but misses. The bowler appeals but the umpire shakes his head. A harsh call as replays show that had clipped the thigh pad.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Goes short and on the body, Zadran ducks under it. It has been signaled wide though.
40.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant start to Powerplay 3 for Afghanistan! A little too straight by Shami, Zadran goes back and works it through mid-wicket. No chance for the deep square leg fielder. Shami under pressure, needs to bowl the next 5 balls nicely.