19.6 overs (1 Run) Brings the sweep shot out and hits it through square leg for one.
19.5 overs (0 Run) A nice loopy ball on leg stump. Shahidi looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads and then it hits the helmet. Falls safely though.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Very full and on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Well fielded! Short and around off, Shah looks to cut but can't find the gap in the cover-point region.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle, this is eased down to long on for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) The leg spinner on middle, Shah looks to defend but it goes off the inner half through square leg for one.
18.6 overs (0 Run) OUCH! That must have hurt! The rib-tickler from Pandya. Shahidi hops and looks to flick but misses to get hit on the ribs. He does hold it for a bit but seems fine now. A maiden for Pandya.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Shahidi guides this one also to point.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shahidi guides it to point.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Just short! Good stop in the end! Slower one on off, Shahidi pushes hard at it, it goes uppishly but just short of Kohli at covers.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, it is left alone.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Goes very full on off, Shahidi strokes it to covers.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Bowls the quicker one but it is a touch shorter, HS goes back and pulls it through square leg for one. Just the single from the over.
17.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot as Shahidi strokes this to covers.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Gives it even more air and lands it on off, this is pushed back to the bowler.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Shahidi strokes it to cover.
17.2 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Shahidi keeps it out.
17.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on middle, Shahidi keeps it out.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) Two to end the over! 5 from it and a wicket as well. Back of a length on off, Shah guides it past point and takes two.
Hashmatullah Shahidi walks out next to bat.
16.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! 100th International wickets for Pandya. Excellent bowling change by Kohli. Not many, trust me, after looking at his first spell, not many would have wanted Pandya to bowl at the moment. He though silences his critics by providing the breakthrough India needed. The short ball does the trick for him. It is outside off, Naib looks to pull but only manages a top edge which goes high up in the air towards square leg. Shankar from the deep runs in and takes a good catch. End of a budding stand. 161 more needed.
16.4 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side outside, too easy for the batter as he slaps it through covers for one.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length again outside off, Naib guides it down to third man this time and gets to the other end.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Shah guides it down to third man and takes one.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, this is pushed to mid off.
Hardik Pandya is back on. He was poor in his first spell. Needs to do well now.
Drinks break. So far, so good for Afghanistan. They started nervously but the current partnership has settled things down. India are under pressure at the moment. They have pinned all their hopes on their spinners, who have bowled tidily but have failed to provide any breakthrough. 164 needed more off 204 balls. It is all about holding nerves for the Asian minnow. They should know that if they bat out 50 overs, this is their game in all likelihood.
15.6 overs (0 Run) How has that missed the stumps? WOW! That lands around middle and then spins away. Rahmat lunges forward to defend. The ball goes past the outside edge and just about kisses the off pole.
15.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has played it towards mid-wicket. They pick up a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball on off, Naib pushes it uppishly but lands in the vacant mid off area for one.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Very full this is eased down to long off for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) SAFE! Shah never lifted his foot! The googly from Kuldeep on off, it pitches and turns away. Rahmat looks to defend but is beaten. Dhoni whips the bails off in a flash. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that Rahmat is fine.
Stumping appeal! MS Dhoni is lightning quick behind the wickets, as usual. He appeals and the square leg umpire refers it upstairs. Rahmat Shah is the batsman in question. Is he safe?
15.1 overs (1 Run) Very full outside off, this is jammed past mid off for one.