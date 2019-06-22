9.6 overs (2 Runs) 2 runs.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Pandya angles this into the batsman who flicks it to mid-wicket.
9.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! Bangs this one way too short. It goes well over the batsman's head and then over the keeper's glove for a boundary. Bonues runs for Afghanistan.
9.4 overs (0 Run) In the air... but safe! Slower one on middle, Naib is a touch early into the shot. It goes uppishly but well short of mid on.
9.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball and it is well-directed. Naib ducks under it.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Rahmat Shah guides it down to third man and gets off strike.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is kept out.
Double bowling change from Virat Kohli. Hardik Pandya replaces Jasprit Bumrah.
8.6 overs (0 Run) A flatter delivery on middle, the batsman goes back and keeps it out. A tight start by Chahal.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and slower on off, Naib goes back and slaps it to covers.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked to the man at mid-wicket.
8.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked wide of mid on for one.
8.1 overs (1 Run) This is tossed up on middle, Rahmat uses his feet and then works it through mid-wicket for one.
Physio comes out. Rahmat Shah is catching some breath. He didn't get hurt there but it could have been nasty. Thanks to his helmet. Meanwhile, here comes the first bowling change from Virat Kohli. It's Yuzvendra Chahal to bowl his leggies. The surface is certainly a good one for the spinners and India will be hoping high from Chahal.
7.6 overs (1 Run) That's a nasty delivery. Well-directed short ball, Rahmat tries to duck but the ball doesn't bounce much and hits the batsman on the back of the helmet. It rolls down to fine leg and they cross for a leg bye.
7.5 overs (3 Runs) Nicely timed! Full in length and on middle, angling in, Naib flicks it through mid-wicket and collects three runs as the mid on fielder cuts it off in the deep.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Rahmat stays on the back foot and quietly runs it down to third man for a run.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Bouncer this time, Rahmat picks it early and sits underneath easily. Good effort delivery by Bumrah.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Angles in a fullish ball on off, Shah drives it straight back and Bumrah does well to make a half stop in his followthrough.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Rahmat sticks on the back foot and defends it on the off side.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good length and around middle, Shah looks to defend but the ball goes off the inner half through backward square leg for one. He is off the mark! End of a successful over for India.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Well bowled again and well played again! Back of a length this time and once again there is extra bounce. Rahmat lets it go to the keeper.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A good ball to welcome the new batter! Shorter and around off, this one takes off. Rahmat Shah does really well to sway away from it.
Rahmat Shah walks out to bat at number 3.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! KABOOM! Shami gets his man! Just poor, very poor shot selection, that has been the case throughout for the Afghanistan openers, they have been lucky so far but this time, Zazai's luck runs out. Shami goes slightly fuller and around middle, Zazai once again looks to heave it across the line but the ball does not bounce as much as he expected it to and the stumps are shattered. India get an early breakthrough. Another failure for Zazai. 206 needed in 261.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Zazai works this with the angle through mid-wicket. He calls for two early on and takes it.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Another wild swing! This time by Zazai. Length and around off, Zazai looks to heave it on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Just past the off pole! Gulbadin is getting frustrated here. He is picking the wrong bowler to go after though. Full and just outside off, Naib swings but misses.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Just out of the reach of the bowler! Bumrah goes short and on middle, Naib is not sure whether to duck or to play the ball. Till then, the ball hits the bat and lobs to the right of Bumrah. He dives but can't get to it.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Good length again on off, Naib pushes hard at it but it goes off the inner half towards square leg.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length on middle, this is worked through square leg, past the fielder there for two.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Goes for a yorker but ends up bowling a low full toss on middle, Naib hits it to mid on.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length and around off, the ball skids through. Naib is hurried into the pull and ends up mistiming it to mid on.