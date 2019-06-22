4.6 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side around off, Naib strokes it past the bowler where mid off runs across and keeps it down to one.
4.5 overs (2 Runs) A little too straight, the batter looks to flick but the ball hits the pads and rolls towards backward square leg. Two leg byes taken.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again, this is pushed back to mid off.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A good short one outside off, Naib picks the wrong shot. He looks to drag his pull on the leg side, gets beaten.
4.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side, Naib pushes it to mid off.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Angles it into the batsman, Zazai works it with the angle towards mid-wicket for a run.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Squares him up there! Back of a length on off, this one pitches and straightens. Naib looks to defend it off the back foot but the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
3.5 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, HZ pushes it through covers. They take on, Naib wants a second but Zazai is not interested.
3.4 overs (0 Run) BEATEN AGAIN! Length and outside off, Zazai once again hangs his bat out but gets beaten.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! Afghanistan won't mind though. Good length and around off, angling away. Zazai looks to defend but the ball flies off the outside edge, past the diving Kohli at second slip and races to the third man fence. First boundary of the bat.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Another swing and a miss! Bumrah lands this outside off, Zazai looks to drag it on the leg side but misses.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and around off, Naib pushes it wide of mid off for one.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Yes, it is! Shami cramps the batsman for room by bowling it on the body, it is pushed to mid on.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, it is kept out. 5 dots in a row. A maiden?
2.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! That has pitched outside leg! India lose their only review very early. Kohli is not happy with the decision as he feels, quite some part of the ball did pitch inside leg. The delivery straightens after pitching. Zazai looks to play at it but misses. It hits the pad. An appeal but the umpire shakes his head. Kohli, Dhoni and Shami have a chat and then India review. Replays roll in and they show that the on-field call is the right one.
India review as an appeal for an LBW has been turned down. Is there an inside edge? Maybe the pitching is an issue. Well, by the first replay, it seems out. Nothing on Ultra Edge. Hawk Eye though shows, it is pitching outside leg.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Slightly shorter and around off, Zazai looks to cut but ends up chopping it to covers.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely stuff! Bends his back on this one and lands it on off, the ball takes off. Zazai once again hangs his bat out but luckily for him, it whizzes past the outside edge. Dhoni takes it and then falls over. That must have hit his gloves really hard.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Length and outside off, Zazai looks to go downtown but misses.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Another back of a length ball on off, Naib keeps it out. So Bumrah too bowls a good first over.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and angling into the batter, Naib stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
1.4 overs (1 Run) The yorker on middle, Zazai at the very end gets his bat down and jams it out towards fine leg for one.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, it is kept out.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! That is a very difficult take for Dhoni! Bumrah lands this outside off on a length, this one jags back in sharply. Cuts Zazai into half. It bounces just before Dhoni who dives to his right to collect it, he also gets some uneven bounce and it goes over him for a boundary.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Starts off on a length and around off, Zazai hits it to cover.
Jasprit Bumrah to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (1 Run) Afghanistan are underway! Shorter and outside off, Zazai hits it down to third man and takes one. Just the single from the first over.
0.5 over (0 Run) Almost! On the stumps, the ball sticks in the surface. Zazai pushes hard at it. It goes uppishly but just wide of the bowler.
0.4 over (0 Run) Once again in the corridor of uncertainty! Zazai again hangs his bat out and gets beaten.
0.3 over (0 Run) On a good length and around middle, Zazai looks to work it on the leg side but misses to get hit on the pads.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
0.1 over (0 Run) A loose stroke first up! Shortish and just outside off, Zazai goes after it but gets beaten. Not sure if that shot is needed so early on.
We are back for the chase. The Afghan openers Gulbadin Naib and Hazrat Zazai are out in the middle in pursuit of 225. The Indian team have also taken their positions. Mohammed Shami to start the proceedings for India with the first new ball.