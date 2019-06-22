39.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! 6 from the over! 68 needed in 60. Short and wide outside off, Zadran slaps it to sweeper cover for one.
Live Score
39.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off again, this is pushed wide of the fielder at deep cover and another two is taken.
39.4 overs (2 Runs) Uppish but just wide! Length and around off, Zadran drives it on the up, it goes uppishly through extra cover for two.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Bangs it short, Zadran ducks under it.
39.2 overs (1 Run) A quick run! On the fuller side, Nabi pushes it to mid off and gets to the other end.
39.1 overs (0 Run) Good length on off, this is guided to mid-wicket.
Hardik Pandya comes for his final spell. He has 2 overs left.
38.6 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off, Nabi gets forward and strokes it down to long on for a run. Not a bad over for Afghanistan, 8 from it, 74 more needed off 66 balls.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery on middle and leg, Najibullah lifts his front leg and eases it in front of square leg for a single. 150 up for Afghanistan!
38.5 overs (1 Run) Shami responds with a bouncer. Nicely directed and Zadran ducks at the last moment. Wide called for height!
38.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over the infield! Minimum risk with mid off up in the circle. A length delivery around off, Najibullah strides forward and lofts it over the in-ring fielder for a boundary.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Shami goes short and lands it wide outside off, Zadran taps it down straight to point and Nabi is out of the crease in search of a run. The fielder has an immediate shy at the bowler's end but misses.
38.2 overs (1 Run) A bit short and on middle and leg, Nabi moves back and turns it in front of square leg for a run.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, it's pushed off the back foot to point.
37.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is worked through square leg for one. Gap between runs needed and balls to be bowled is 10. 82 needed in 72.
37.5 overs (1 Run) A single now as Zadran plays an orthodox stroke, down to long off for one.
37.4 overs (0 Run) Looks to play the reverse sweep but it goes off the inner half onto the pads and towards short third man.
37.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is blocked.
37.2 overs (1 Run) This is eased down to long on for one.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Floats it on middle, this is hit to cover.
36.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end so just three from the over! On off, NZ pushes it to mid off.
36.5 overs (2 Runs) Very good running! Goes short and on the body, Zadran nudges it towards backward square leg. They take one, Zadran calls for the second. They go for it and complete it.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Another short one and on the body, Zadran once again ducks under it.
36.3 overs (0 Run) A good short one, on the body of the batter. Zadran ducks under it.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Nabi carves it through point but only for a run.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Good length around off, Nabi looks to guide it down to third man but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
Mohammed Shami is back on, replacing Yuzvendra Chahal. He was exceptional in his first spell. 4-1-6-1 for his so far.
35.6 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, Nabi strokes it to long off and takes one.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Plays the sweep shot through square leg and takes one.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Floats it up on off, Zadran pushes it to cover.
35.3 overs (2 Runs) Straightaway goes for the reverse sweep. Hits it well through point. The batters take two. The throw from the deep was a good one but Zadran was well in.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Works this ball which is on the pads through square leg for one.
35.1 overs (2 Runs) Clever batting! Plays the paddle sweep fine on the leg side for a brace.