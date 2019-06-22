24.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is worked to mid-wicket.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
24.4 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Shahidi is well in! The leg spinner outside off, this one turns back in. Shahidi looks to defend but the ball hits the pads and lobs towards Dhoni. He takes it and whips the bails off. He appeals for a stumping whereas, Chahal appeals for an LBW. The latter's appeal has been turned down. The former's appeal has been taken upstairs. Replays roll in and they show Shahidi safe.
Dual appeal there? First the bowler turned to appeal for an lbw and then Dhoni breaks the stumps to appeal for a stumping. India don't have the review to refer the lbw shout but the square leg umpire is going up to check for the stumping appeal.
24.3 overs (0 Run) Very full, this is jammed out to the man at cover.
24.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap this time! Slightly shorter again and just outside off, Shahidi goes back and plays late, gets it past point and bags a welcome boundary.
24.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Shahidi cuts it towards point.
23.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as this is hit to long off.
23.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Shahidi strokes it to covers.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
23.3 overs (0 Run) That has been cracked! Short and around off, Shah goes back and smashes it but straight to cover-point.
23.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is defended.
23.1 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, this is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Slows this one up in the air and bowls it full on off, Shah uses his feet and then defends it on the off side. Just one from the over, but they don't need to do anything fancy at the moment. 141 needed off 162 balls.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, defended from the crease to covers.
First slip moves out to short extra cover.
22.4 overs (1 Run) Uppish but safe! Extra flight by Chahal, he lands it full and wide outside off, Hashmatullah drives it in the air but safely through wide mid off for one.
22.3 overs (0 Run) Identical to the last delivery, this time Shahidi drives it back to the bowler.
22.2 overs (0 Run) A leg spinner landing full on off, once again Shahidi blocks it off his front foot.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full on off, Shahidi presses forward in defense.
Yuzvendra Chahal comes on. He has a slip in place.
21.6 overs (0 Run) Attempts a wrong 'un but the line is outside leg, Rahmat stays back and defends it to mid-wicket.
21.5 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full outside off, Hashmatullah drives it square of the wicket on the off side and jogs across to the other end.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Turning into the batsman from around off, on the shorter side, Rahmat has enough time to go back and punch it past the bowler to long on for one.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Smart batting. Just drives a full ball to long off and rotates the strike after bagging a boundary.
21.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery and duly punished! A rank long hop on middle, Shahidi goes deep inside the crease and hammers his pull shot to the deep mid-wicket fence.
21.1 overs (0 Run) Floated and full on middle, Shahidi is on the front foot in defense.
20.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary! Releases some pressure. Shah comes down the track and also makes room. He crashes it through covers for a boundary. 5 from the over. Runs needed now below 150.
20.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, this is defended out.
20.4 overs (0 Run) Another good short one outside off, Shah looks to pull but once again is beaten by pace.
20.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, this is guided down to third man for one.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Loose stroke! Wide outside off, Shahidi hangs his bat out and the ball whizzes past the outside edge.
20.1 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer! Shahidi sways out of the way.