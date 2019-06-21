39.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss, Stokes fails to take toll of it as he flicks it to mid-wicket.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Good length and on middle, this is worked to mid on.
39.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker and Stokes manages to get his bat down in time and jam it out.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, kept out.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off, Woakes pushes it through covers for one.
Nuwan Pradeep comes back into the attack.
38.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end! Flatter and on middle, Stokes pushes it to cover. 7 from the over but a big wicket.
38.5 overs (1 Run) Woakes is off the mark as he eases it down to long on for one.
38.4 overs (0 Run) This is fired on off, Woakes pushes it to covers.
Chris Woakes comes out to bat next. With six wickets down, England are losing the plot here. Woakes needs to support Ben stokes who is settled out there. Sri Lanka are still not on top here as we all know what Woakes is capable of with the bat.
38.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! In the air... taken! Moeen Ali has thrown it away! Why, just why did he have to play that shot? Especially after he hit one biggie on the last ball. He looks to clear the fence again and comes down the track. Gets too close to the delivery and then does not get the elevation he would have liked. Udana at long off moves to his right and takes a very nice catch. Once again, GAME ON HERE! 63 needed in 69. 4 wickets in hand.
38.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hits the ropes on the full! Moeen breaks the shackles and plays the slog sweep. Hits it really well and it just carries for a biggie.
38.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, this is guided to point.
37.6 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side and outside off, this is stroked through covers for one.
37.5 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and on off, Moeen Ali drives it nicely but finds the fielder at covers.
37.4 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Ali defends it towards mid off.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) In the air... but safe! Outside off, Moeen looks to go over covers but ends up slicing it over point for two.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Stokes dances down the track and slaps it through covers for one.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Good length and outside off, Moeen looks to drag his pull but is a little early in the shot. It goes towards mid on for one.
36.6 overs (1 Run) Flighted around off, Moeen strokes it towards cover and keeps the strike.
36.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Stokes nudges it to long off for a single.
36.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Stokes flicks it to the man at mid-wicket.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on the stumps, Ben defends it off the front foot.
36.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle, Stokes looks to defend but it spins away. The ball goes off the outside edge towards the third man region. The batsmen take two.
36.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on the pads, Moeen defends it but it goes towards backward square leg off the inner half of his bat for a single.
Dhananjaya de Silva comes back into the attack.
35.6 overs (1 Run) That has been driven firmly through covers and the batters take one. Another tight over for Sri Lanka. 79 needed in 84.
35.5 overs (0 Run) Another delivery on a length and Moeen pushes it to covers.
35.4 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, Stokes pushes it down to long on and takes one.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Stokes stands tall and defends it onto the ground.
35.2 overs (1 Run) On the off stump, Moeen pushes it through covers for one.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Signs of the ball reversing there. This is on off and it tails away. Moeen Ali plays inside the line and gets beaten.