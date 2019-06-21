 
World Cup 2019 30 May 19 to 14 Jul 19

England vs Sri Lanka Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:21 June 2019 20:06 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between England vs Sri Lanka from Headingley, Leeds. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

ENG vs SL Latest Score

14.6 overs (0 Run) Another ball which is hit to the cover region.

14.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, this is hit to covers.

14.4 overs (1 Run) Another flatter delivery on middle, Root goes back and pushes it down to long on for another single.

14.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, this is blocked out.

14.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted ball outside off, Morgan strokes it through cover for one.

14.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the stumps, Root strokes it down to long on for one.

13.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length around off, Root guides it down to third man for one. A tidy start by Perera. Also, the 50 is up for England.

13.5 overs (1 Run) Punched off the back foot by the batsman. The batsmen have run through for a single.

13.4 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole this time, Morgan defends it onto the ground.

13.3 overs (0 Run) Another one outside off and it is another leave from Morgan.

13.2 overs (0 Run) In the 5th stump channel and Morgan makes a leave.

13.1 overs (1 Run) This is on the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.

Thisara Perera comes on to bowl replacing Nuwan Pradeep.

12.6 overs (1 Run) A single to end! This one is pushed down to long on.

12.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it quicker and outside off, there is extra bounce there. Root looks to cut but it goes off the outside edge and on the bounce to the fielder at short third man.

12.4 overs (1 Run) On off, this is eased down to long off for one.

12.3 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and on off, Morgan looks to defend but the ball drifts in and hits the inner half towards mid-wicket.

12.2 overs (2 Runs) Good running! This is worked with soft hands through mid-wicket. It is in the gap for a brace.

12.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.

11.6 overs (1 Run) Just the single from the over! Good length and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.

11.5 overs (0 Run) Bowls it wide outside off, wanting Root to go after it. Joe resists and makes a leave.

11.4 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, Root jams it out.

11.3 overs (0 Run) A slash and a miss! Shorter and outside off, Root has a go at it but misses.

11.2 overs (0 Run) On the stumps again and Root pushes it to mid off.

11.1 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and around off, this is kept out.

10.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, no spin on offer. Morgan defends it with a straight bat.

10.5 overs (0 Run) Darted on off, Morgan pushes it to mid on.

10.4 overs (0 Run) Straighter one outside off, Morgan leaves it alone.

10.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and leg, Root milks it down to long on for a single.

10.2 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, Root cuts it through point and gets a couple.

10.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, Root blocks it.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article England England Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Headingley, Leeds Headingley, Leeds World Cup 2019 England vs Sri Lanka, Match 27
