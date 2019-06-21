4.6 overs (0 Run) On the off pole, this is blocked.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Root guides it to point.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side on middle, Root looks to work it on the leg side but gets a soft leading edge back to the bowler as the face of the bat is closed early.
4.3 overs (2 Runs) Misfield costs two! Back of a length on off, Root guides it towards point where the ball bursts through his hands and the batters take a brace,
4.2 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and outside off, Root cuts it past point. It is the bigger side of the ground so third man gets across and keeps it down to two.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Slower one and it is a full toss on the pads, this is worked towards fine leg for one.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Just short! Good length and around off, Root looks to stroke it on the up but goes too hard at it. It goes uppishly but just short of the fielder at cover.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, closer to the off pole, this is pushed to cover.
3.4 overs (2 Runs) Now a couple! There is once again width on offer outside off, Root guides it through backward point. Third man gets across and keeps it down to two.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Finds the gap and it races away! There is a little width on offer, Root stands tall and punches it late through cover-point and the ball races away to the fence. First boundary of the innings.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length and on off, Root stands tall and pushes it to point.
3.1 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side and outside off, Root looks to punch it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A maiden by Malinga! on a length and around off, this is pushed to covers.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Another dot! A very straight line by Malinga. Vince works it to the man at mid on.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, Vince shoulders arms to it.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Almost! This is top class bowling from the Lankan bowlers. This is just around off and then shapes away. Vince at the very end, pulls his bat out of the way.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Lovely bowling! Malinga bowls the slower bouncer and on middle, Vince is completely foxed by it, he somehow evades it in the end.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Attacks the stumps again, Vince pushes it to mid on.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OHHH! Just behind a driving length and outside off, Root looks to drive but is half-forward as he does so. Gets beaten. A very good over by Pradeep as well.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Just outside off and on a length, Root guides it to point.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Good length again and on middle, Root pushes it back to the bowler.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps and on off, this is kept out.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Well fielded! Defending a low total, Sri Lanka have to be brilliant in the field. Vince punches this length ball firmly towards mid off where the fielder dives to his left and makes a half stop. Saves three for his side.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, this is pushed to covers.
Nuwan Pradeep to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) A dot to end! Back of a length on off, Root pushes it to cover. End of a brilliant first over by Malinga.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Another back of a length delivery outside off, Root looks to push it through the off side but it goes off the bottom towards third man for two. He is off the mark.
0.4 over (0 Run) BEATEN! Length and outside off, moves away further. Root does go after it but gets beaten.
0.3 over (0 Run) Back of a length on off, it is kept out.
Joe Root comes in at 3 to bat. Pressure early on for England too.
0.2 over (0 Run) OUT! Bairstow has to take the long walk back! A golden duck for him. A tough, tough call there by the umpire. Could have easily gone either way. Bairstow knows that and he walks back very angry. Smashes his bat onto the ground. Malinga bowls a fuller delivery on the leg pole. Jonnny looks to flick but misses to get hit on the pad. An appeal and the umpire raises his finger after giving it a thought. Bairstow reviews after a chat with Vince. Replays roll in and they show that the ball is just clipping the leg pole. The on-field call stays and Sri Lanka have got the start they would have wanted defending a low total.
Action straightaway! Bairstow has been given out LBW! He has reviewed. Looks out though if there is no inside edge. Ultra Edge shows no bat involved. Hawk Eye shows it to be umpire's call.
0.1 over (1 Run) England are underway! A ball down the leg side, Vince flicks it towards fine leg and takes one.
We are back for the chase. The English openers Jonny Bairstow and James Vince are at the crease. Lasith Malinga to start the proceedings for the Lankan Lions with the first new ball.