9.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, left alone. A dot to end Powerplay 1! A very good one for Sri Lanka. England are only 38 for 2, they are 10 runs behind Sri Lanka who were 48 for 2 after the first 10. 195 more needed in 240 balls.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length around off, this is guided towards point where the fielder makes a brilliant stop. Saves at least two.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Has that carried? The second slip was just put in there and the move paid off straightaway. However, it does not carry as replays confirm that. Goes fuller does Pradeep on off and angles it away. Morgan looks to drive it with hard hands but due to the angle away, it goes off the outside edge just short of the diving second slip fielder. Mendis there gets a hand to it but can't stop it from going towards third man for one.
9.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Goes for the surprise bumper but it bounces way too high. The umpire wides it.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and angling away from off. Morgan lets it be.
9.1 overs (0 Run) OHHH! That lands on a length around off and then moves away sharply. Morgan ends up playing inside the line and gets beaten.
8.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The over ends the way it started. Not a good over for Malinga but at the same time what a class shot it is from Root. Slightly overpitched on off, Root strides out his front foot and drives it with class through mid off. No stopping that as the ball races away to the fence.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off on a length, Root looks to cut but gets a bottom edge behind to the keeper on a bounce.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Root stands tall and punches it to the man at cover-point.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss on off, Morgan cannot make the most of it. He just guides it down to third man for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! Typical fast bowler's response after being hit for a boundary. Morgan sways away from it.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nice way to get off the mark! Malinga goes fuller and outside off, Morgan leans into the stroke and drives it through covers for a boundary.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Another maiden! Fuller and on middle, this is hit to the man at mid on.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Good length on the off pole, Root pushes it to mid on.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side again outside off, Root looks to drive but the ball goes off the inner half towards the bowler.
7.3 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side around off, Root hits it to the man at mid off.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On the fuller side and it comes back in just a little. Root defends it onto the ground.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on the stumps, this is defended onto the ground.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good length and outside off, it has been left alone. 10 did come from the over but an important wicket.
Eoin Morgan walks out to bat replacing James Vince. Morgan was as his brutal best in the last innings but today the situation is different and his team desperately needs him to fire and play a captain's knock.
6.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Malinga has another. He has the last laugh against Vince. Malinga lands it just behind a driving length on off, it shapes away a touch. Vince looks to drive it on the up but due to the away movement, the ball takes the outside edge and goes to the right of widish first slip. Mendis there dives and takes a sharp chance. Timely wicket for Sri Lanka as the runs had started to come for England. Both the openers back in the hut for England. 207 needed with 8 wickets in hand. Game on here!
6.4 overs (0 Run) Good length and around off, this is guided towards point.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 10 from the first three balls of this over! Consecutive boundaries for Vince. Poor ball, this is on the pads, Vince says thank you very much and hits it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! You need not run for shots like these. Full and on off, Vince shows the full face of the bat and times it past mid off.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Goes short and Vince pulls it to the left of the fine leg fielder. He gets to the ball but slips after picking it up. Two taken.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On the pads this time, Root flicks but can't get it past mid-wicket. Just the single from the over, Sri Lanka have started off well here.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good delivery! It lands outside off on a back of a length and then jags back sharply. Root looks to push at it but the ball goes past the inside edge and to the keeper.
5.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Root works it to mid-wicket.
5.3 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side and outside off, Vince looks to go over mid off but the ball goes off the outside edge down towards third man for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A little too straight, Vince works it to mid-wicket.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Good length and on off, this is pushed to mid off.