24.6 overs (0 Run) Attacks the off pole again and Stokes defends it out. Another good over for Sri Lanka. 142 needed in 150 balls.
24.5 overs (0 Run) Slower one on off, this is kept out to point.
24.4 overs (1 Run) Outside off and it is on a length, Root guides it down to third man for one.
24.3 overs (0 Run) A dipping slower one on middle, this is worked to mid-wicket.
24.2 overs (1 Run) Howzzat? The answer to that question is not out. This one tails back in from outside off, Stokes looks to drive but misses to get hit on the pads. An appeal but the ball is slipping down leg. The batsmen run a leg bye as the ball goes down to third man.
24.1 overs (1 Run) Angles this one into the batter, Root opens the face of the bat and guides it down to third man for one.
23.6 overs (0 Run) Fired on the stumps, it is kept out. Just the three from the over.
23.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman has punched the ball off the back foot. They pick up a single.
23.4 overs (1 Run) On the off pole, this is hit through covers for one.
23.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is flicked through mid-wicket for one.
23.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has nudged the ball fine down the leg side.
23.1 overs (0 Run) De Silva went the wrong way! Could have been a chance there had he held his ground. This is on off, it sticks in the surface. Root looks to work it on the leg side, seeing that de Silva moves to his right. The ball goes off the leading edge to the left of the bowler. Lands quite short though so don't think it would have been a chance.
22.6 overs (0 Run) Slower one and outside off, it is left alone. Just the boundary from the over.
22.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on middle, Stokes pushes it to mid on.
22.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball and it has been put away! On the body, Stokes swivels and pulls it through backward square leg. It is in the gap and it races away for a welcome boundary.
22.3 overs (0 Run) A yorker on off, Stokes jams it out to mid-wicket.
22.2 overs (0 Run) Angles this into the batter, this is worked to mid-wicket.
22.1 overs (0 Run) Slower one and outside off, Stokes shoulders arms to it.
21.6 overs (1 Run) Another single as Stokes punches it down to long off.
21.5 overs (0 Run) On off and turns away, Stokes goes back and works it against the turn to mid-wicket.
21.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one.
21.3 overs (1 Run) Very full on off, this is hit down to long off for one.
21.2 overs (0 Run) This is flatter and on middle, Stokes keeps it out.
21.1 overs (1 Run) Floats it up on off, this is eased down to long on for one.
20.6 overs (0 Run) Yes he can. Tight and tidy from Udana. Just a solitary run of the over. The last ball is on a length, Stokes punches it to cover.
20.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on the fourth stump line, Root guides it down to third man for a single. Just the run of this over so far. Can Udana end it with a dot?
20.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Root punches it to the man at mid off.
20.3 overs (0 Run) For the second time in this over, Root cuts the ball but can't get it past point.
20.2 overs (0 Run) Slower ball. Good change of pace this. It is outside off, Root looks to cut but misses.
20.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Root strokes it to the man at point.